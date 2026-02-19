Sonora City Council Approves New Trash Pickup Fees (2026)

Big Changes Ahead for Sonora's Trash Pickup: What You Need to Know

The way Sonora handles its trash is getting a major overhaul, and it’s sparking some heated debates. The Sonora City Council has greenlit adjustments to waste pickup fees as part of the city’s recent switch from Waste Management to CAL Waste. But here’s where it gets controversial: while the changes aim to boost city revenue, some businesses are crying foul over unexpected cost hikes. Let’s break it all down.

Why the Switch?

Last year, after a competitive review process, the council awarded CAL Waste the contract to handle the city’s waste services. One of the key revisions? A significant bump in the franchise fee CAL Waste pays to the city—from 2% to 6% of gross revenue. This move is expected to increase the city’s annual revenue from around $50,000 to a whopping $148,000. The extra funds will help cover the costs of managing solid waste, but at what cost to local businesses?

The Business Backlash

Recently, concerns have surfaced about steep increases in waste management costs for many businesses under the new plan. Mayor Mark Plummer, who initially opposed the switch to CAL Waste, was the lone voice of dissent. However, after CAL Waste worked with city staff to cap rate increases at around 5%, Plummer changed his tune. At this week’s council meeting, he made the motion to approve the changes, saying, ‘I wasn’t going to support it unless it was within, generally, five percent or so. They came back and did that, which is why I am supportive now.’

What About Residents?

For homeowners, the news is a bit brighter. Residential customers will see minimal increases and even gain a free green waste pickup service. CAL Waste has also been collaborating with businesses to tailor service levels to their needs, which has helped ease some of the financial burden.

The Debate Continues

Despite these efforts, not everyone is on board. At Tuesday’s meeting, a few residents spoke out against the city’s handling of the issue, arguing that the process lacked transparency. The council ultimately approved the changes with a 5-0 vote, but the discussion is far from over.

And this is the part most people miss: The changes only apply to the city of Sonora. Unincorporated areas of Tuolumne County will continue to be served by Waste Management. So, if you live outside city limits, your trash pickup remains unchanged—for now.

What Do You Think?

Is the city’s approach to waste management fair, or are businesses being unfairly burdened? Should residents be prepared for future increases, or is this a one-time adjustment? Weigh in below—we want to hear your thoughts! For those eager to dive deeper, the full report detailing the new rates is available here.

Stay tuned as Sonora navigates this trashy transition—it’s sure to keep the conversation buzzing.