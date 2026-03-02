Sonny Milano Placed on NHL Waivers by Washington Capitals: What's Next? (2026)

The NHL world is abuzz with the recent move by the Washington Capitals, who have placed forward Sonny Milano on waivers. This decision comes as a surprise to many, given Milano's recent performance and the team's current roster dynamics. But here's where it gets interesting: the Capitals are carrying a full 23-man roster, and with the recent activation of Connor McMichael from injured reserve, they've made a strategic move that could impact Milano's future with the team.

The 29-year-old winger, who has been a healthy scratch for the Capitals this season, has played in 31 games, recording eight points (4 goals, 4 assists). However, his journey to the NHL hasn't been without challenges. Last year, he only played in three games due to injury, and he entered this past fall's training camp without a guaranteed spot on the final roster. Despite these setbacks, Milano has shown resilience and a strong performance in the AHL, notching three points (2 goals, 1 assist) in five games with the Hershey Bears.

The Capitals' decision to place Milano on waivers is a strategic move, as they are currently carrying a full roster. This means that the other 31 NHL teams have 24 hours to claim Milano. If no team claims him, the Capitals can send him back to the AHL, where he has previously played and excelled. The veteran forward, currently signed at a $1.9 million cap hit, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer, adding another layer of intrigue to this situation.

The Capitals' decision to waive Milano is a bold move, and it raises questions about the team's strategy and future plans. With the team's current depth and the upcoming free agency, it's a critical moment for Milano and the Capitals alike. Will he be claimed by another team, or will he return to the AHL? The answer to these questions will shape the future of both Milano and the Capitals, and it's a development that fans and analysts alike are closely watching.