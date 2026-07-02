Sonic Racing CrossWorlds is getting a second year of DLC, with exciting new content based on iconic franchises like Godzilla and Evangelion. This expansion builds upon the game's initial success, offering players even more variety and fun. The upcoming Year 2 DLC includes a range of new features, such as intense courses, larger-than-life characters, and more. Sega has confirmed that the game will receive six DLC packs in total, with the final two Year 1 packs set to be released soon. These packs will introduce new playable characters, vehicles, and music tracks, enhancing the overall gaming experience. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pack, for instance, will feature all four turtles as playable characters, along with TMNT-inspired music tracks and new courses. Similarly, the Avatar Pack will add Aang and Katara, along with Avatar-inspired music tracks and emotes. The game's popularity is evident, as evidenced by the positive reception from players and critics alike. VGC's review praises Sonic Racing CrossWorlds as a great alternative to Mario Kart's open-world focus, highlighting its traditional karting gameplay. Sega's commitment to expanding the game's content with new DLC packs and free guest characters demonstrates their dedication to providing players with a diverse and engaging experience. The inclusion of iconic franchises like Godzilla and Evangelion in the DLC packs is particularly exciting, as it caters to a wide range of fans and adds a layer of depth to the game's universe. Overall, Sonic Racing CrossWorlds' Year 2 DLC promises to deliver an immersive and thrilling gaming experience, further solidifying its position as a top choice for racing enthusiasts.
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Year 2 DLC - Godzilla, Evangelion, and More! (2026)
References
- https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/sonic-racing-crossworlds-is-getting-a-year-2-of-dlc-including-godzilla-and-evangelion-crossovers/
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