Something Very Bad is Going to Happen Review: Netflix's Creepy Wedding Horror (2026)

Something Very Bad is Going to Happen: A Creepy Wedding Horror with a Twist

The Duffer Brothers' latest venture, 'Something Very Bad is Going to Happen', is a chilling Netflix mini-series that takes a unique approach to the horror genre. It's a tale of a woman becoming a wife, a twist on the classic horror tropes of 'Carrie' and 'Rosemary's Baby'. The show, with its strong production values and an intriguing premise, is a treat for horror enthusiasts.

The story centers around Rachel (played by Camila Morrone), who is set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Nicky (Adam DiMarco). Their road trip to the Cunningham home, nestled in a snowy forest, is supposed to be a romantic getaway. However, things take a dark turn when they encounter local legends and family secrets. The arrival of a blood-soaked note with the words 'Don't Marry Him' sets the stage for a terrifying wedding week.

What makes this series truly captivating is the exceptional cast. Camila Morrone delivers a powerful performance as Rachel, making us invest in her survival against supernatural, familial, and even self-inflicted threats. Her chemistry with DiMarco is electric, adding an extra layer of complexity to their characters. The supporting cast, including Al Pacino, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Ted Levine, brings a sense of unease and intrigue to the story.

The production design is a standout feature, with the Cunningham home being a masterpiece of disorientation. The labyrinthine architecture, combined with Colin Stetson's score and a well-curated soundtrack, creates an atmosphere that is both beautiful and unsettling. The show's ability to keep the audience guessing about the layout of the house is a testament to its clever design.

However, the series has its flaws. The extended runtime, stretching a strong six-episode story across eight episodes, sometimes leads to circular dialogue and unnecessary plot points. The show also breaks its own rules near the end, leaving the audience with a sense of frustration. Despite these shortcomings, the strong acting, production design, and creepy world-building make it a binge-worthy watch.

In my opinion, 'Something Very Bad is Going to Happen' is a refreshing take on the horror genre. It's a well-crafted story that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. While it may not be perfect, the show's strengths far outweigh its flaws. The Duffer Brothers and creator Haley Z. Boston have delivered a chilling and entertaining experience that will leave a lasting impression on viewers. So, if you're a fan of horror and psychological thrillers, this series is definitely worth a watch.