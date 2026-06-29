Somalia's First Smartphone Financing Program: Bridging the Digital Divide (2026)

In a groundbreaking move, Hormuud Telecom and Get-Phone have joined forces to introduce Somalia's first structured smartphone financing program, marking a significant leap towards digital inclusion for the nation's low-income population. This initiative is not just about providing phones; it's about empowering Somalis to unlock a world of opportunities. With a focus on affordability, the program offers a smartphone with an upfront deposit of just $19 and daily repayments starting at $0.60, including data and voice calls. This is a game-changer for Somalis, who currently spend an average of $0.50 per day on data and calls alone.

The program's impact is twofold. Firstly, it addresses the 'affordability gap' that has long hindered digital inclusion in Somalia, where 4G coverage already reaches over 70% of the population. By making smartphones accessible, the initiative aims to bridge the gap between those with and without internet-ready devices, fostering a more connected and informed society. Secondly, it serves as a catalyst for financial inclusion, with the program's use of Hormuud's EVC Plus mobile money platform and a proprietary credit-scoring system based on SIM-usage patterns. This approach allows individuals without formal bank accounts to participate, ensuring a broader reach and impact.

The initiative's potential is immense, especially in a country where nearly half of the 4 million subscribers still use 2G feature phones. By providing access to smartphones, the program can unlock significant private investment in Somalia's growing digital infrastructure, as evidenced by the World Bank and GSMA data indicating a 10% increase in broadband penetration can boost GDP by up to 1.4% in developing economies. This partnership is a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration, offering a glimpse into a future where technology is not just a tool but a catalyst for positive change in Somalia.

The program's success is already evident in its pilot phase, which reported a default rate of less than 4%. With a target of 100,000 devices by the end of the year, the initiative is poised to make a substantial impact on the lives of Somalis, fostering a more connected, informed, and economically empowered society. As the program expands into Puntland and Somaliland, its influence is set to grow, shaping a brighter future for Somalia's digital landscape.