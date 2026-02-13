Somalia: Jubaland and Puntland Planes Blocked by Federal Government - What's the Reason? (2026)

A shocking revelation has emerged from Somalia, where the regional administrations of Jubaland and Puntland have accused the federal government of a brazen act that threatens to derail crucial election talks. The incident, which occurred on February 1, 2026, has sparked controversy and raised serious concerns about the stability of the political process in the country.

Both Jubaland and Puntland claim that their planes, carrying essential security personnel and advance delegations, were ordered to turn back just before landing at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu. This move, they argue, was not only politically motivated but also put the lives of their representatives at risk.

In a strongly worded statement, the Jubaland administration expressed deep regret over the federal government's decision, describing it as "irresponsible" and "hostile.". They revealed that the flight, carrying members of a preliminary delegation and the personal security guards of President Ahmed Madobe, had received clearance from all relevant authorities, including the Civil Aviation Authority and federal security agencies. However, as the plane approached Mogadishu, it was abruptly instructed to return to Kismayo, without any assurance of sufficient fuel for the journey back.

Puntland, too, issued a similar complaint, stating that members of President Said Deni's presidential guard faced the same fate. In a press release, Puntland accused federal leaders of deliberately undermining the consultative process, which had been accepted by the Puntland government and the Somali Future Council. President Deni himself described the incident as a criminal act, an attempted murder that would not go unaccounted for.

The Somali Future Council, a bloc comprising leaders from Puntland and Jubaland, joined in condemning the federal government's decision. They had accepted the dialogue platform in good faith but now accuse Mogadishu of acting contrary to the spirit of the talks. The council highlighted public statements, constitutional amendments, and flight restrictions as actions that contradict the objectives of the platform.

But here's where it gets controversial... Federal government sources have defended their decision, claiming that they were alarmed by plans to deploy hundreds of troops from Garowe and Kismayo. They argue that such deployments could create a false impression of insecurity in the capital. According to these sources, the federal government had agreed to allow a limited number of security personnel to accompany each regional president but alleged that both Jubaland and Puntland attempted to exceed this limit significantly.

This dispute highlights the deep-rooted mistrust between Somalia's federal leadership and its regional states, particularly regarding security arrangements and election processes. Similar incidents occurred during election consultations in 2021, when the political landscape was different, with Farmaajo as president and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Ahmed Madobe, and Said Deni in opposition.

The latest standoff casts a shadow of uncertainty over the consultative conference and raises fresh doubts about the prospects for consensus on Somalia's electoral roadmap.