Solbar: Sunshine Coast’s Iconic Venue Closes After 20+ Years (2026)

It’s the end of an era for Australia’s music scene—Sunshine Coast’s beloved Solbar, a cornerstone of live music for over two decades, is closing its doors. For more than 20 years, this iconic venue has been more than just a stage; it’s been a launching pad for countless Australian artists, a cultural hub, and a place where dreams were born. But here’s where it gets emotional: its closure isn’t just about losing a venue—it’s about saying goodbye to a shared creative community that shaped the heartbeat of the Sunshine Coast’s nightlife.

From its humble beginnings in Coolum in 2001 to its move to Ocean Street in Maroochydore, Solbar didn’t just host shows—it helped transform an entire street into a thriving live music and entertainment destination. With three wins as Queensland’s Best Regional Venue at the Queensland Music Awards, its impact is undeniable. Yet, despite its success, rising costs, shifting audience behaviors, and economic pressures have forced its owners, Alex Johns and Dimitris Limnatitis, to make this heartbreaking decision. In their statement, they poignantly called it ‘the end of a shared creative community.’

But here’s where it gets controversial: As venues like Solbar struggle to survive, it raises a bigger question—are we doing enough to protect the spaces that nurture our artists and culture? Late last year, another local venue, The Station in Birtinya, also shut down, leaving many to wonder if this is the beginning of a larger trend.

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For artists like Natalee Johns of Hugo and the Hive, Solbar was more than a venue—it was a lifeline. ‘They were the most supportive venue we’ve ever worked with,’ she shared. She credited entertainment manager Melissa O’Bryan as the ‘glue’ of the Sunshine Coast music industry, praising her passion for uplifting young talent. ‘Without Solbar, we wouldn’t have had a place in this industry,’ Natalee added. ‘They gave us a platform and helped us pay it forward to the next generation of bands.’

And this is the part most people miss: Solbar wasn’t just about the big names—it was about giving emerging artists their first shot. Bands like Wave Raiders called it ‘an essential venue for original acts,’ and its closure has left the local music community reeling.

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For Katie Mateus, Solbar’s marketing manager of 12 years, the venue was ‘a home, a family, and a treasure trove of memories.’ ‘Closing it feels like losing a piece of ourselves,’ she admitted. The final event on February 28 promises to be an emotional farewell, celebrating the artists, staff, and audiences who made Solbar legendary.

Co-founder Dimitris Limnatitis reflected on the venue’s journey: ‘We started with nothing but a passion for live music, and we’ve watched artists take their first steps here and go on to conquer the world. That’s something we’ll always be proud of.’

As Solbar prepares to dim its lights, it leaves behind a legacy that’s impossible to replace. But here’s the question we can’t ignore: In a world where venues like this are disappearing, what does it mean for the future of live music? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s keep this conversation alive.

Solbar: Sunshine Coast’s Iconic Venue Closes After 20+ Years (2026)

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