Soft Serve: A Heartwarming Story of Grief and Renewal (2026)

Bold opening: Grief doesn’t just fade away—it rearranges everything you thought would stay the same. And in George Kemp’s Soft Serve, a small regional Australian town becomes the stage for a quiet, piercing coming-of-age story that dares to thaw what loss has frozen.

Two years after Taz’s accidental death, the town of Pat, his mother, and his friends Ethan, Fern, and Jacob try to move forward. Pat, who once worked as a school career counsellor, now flips burgers at the local McDonald’s, clinging to the ritual of serving soft serves in memory of Taz. Each year, the group marks his absence with a simple ritual: three soft serves raised to his memory. Outside, the bush fires burn with their own ferocity, and when the winds shift, the four find themselves trapped beneath the golden arches. The fires threaten to ignite again, threatening not just the town but the fragile promises each character clings to.

Fern longs to begin a new chapter with her boyfriend Ethan, yet Ethan secretly yearns for Jacob, whom he once shared a kiss with. Jacob moves through life with a bright, troubled spark—someone chaotic, unsettled, and difficult to pin down. Pat stands as the maternal anchor, watching over them as they all bear the heavy weight of loss. Each character bears private fears and desires, each struggles with the pull between where they come from and where they hope to go.

Kemp builds Soft Serve with climate disruption as both a setting and a metaphor, much like the author’s award-winning play Shack. As fires rage, the story reveals different acts of courage: volunteers fighting to shield their hometown and individuals wrestling with internal turmoil. The symbolism of the bushfire is deftly handled—grief can feel like a consuming blaze, sudden gusts of change can redraw the map of a life, and the future can blur into haze. Kemp traces the tender interplay between destruction and renewal with care, even when a few lines veer toward sentimentality, such as the image of resilience being tiny green shoots reemerging from a tree trunk after fire.

Yet Soft Serve sometimes lands with a theatrical, almost stage-bound quality. The confined, pressure-cooker setting and dialogue-driven structure offer a vivid snapshot, but they occasionally keep us at arm’s length from the inner life of the characters. The novel is relatively short, and while the perspectives of Pat, Fern, Ethan, Jacob—and to some extent a Māori firefighter named Lotte and Taz in flashbacks—receive attention, there isn’t always room for all of them to breathe. Pat, in particular, emerges as Kemp’s most immersive, intriguing figure, but the narrative doesn’t always dive deeply enough into her psyche to fully unlock that resonance.

There is much to admire in Soft Serve, especially Kemp’s wry, affectionate portrait of regional Australia. The imaginary town feels both specific and universal: you can sense the shift in mood when you notice a new traffic light going up, and you can also feel the quiet sadness in the same moment. The scene where Taz’s funeral could be interrupted because the priest’s lawn bowls final is scheduled later that afternoon captures the town’s casual, intimate cadence. Kemp writes with a down-to-earth humor—a keen, gently sardonic eye that contrasts with the vulnerable undertow of grief.

Emily Dickinson’s closing image of a frozen stillness that eventually thaws—“First—Chill—then Stupor—then the letting go”—gives Soft Serve its emotional contour. The novel isn’t merely a dramatic “drive-thru” of crisis, but a respectful exploration of recovery and the choices that come after dark times. It invites readers to consider whether we stay suspended in what’s lost or step toward the possibility of life on the other side of pain.

Soft Serve by George Kemp is published by University of Queensland Press, priced at $29.99.