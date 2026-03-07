Sofia Kenin's Brisbane Comeback: A Former Champ's 2026 Start (2026)

A thrilling start to the 2026 tennis season! Former Australian Open champion, Sofia Kenin, kicked off her year with a nail-biting victory at the Brisbane International.

The Comeback Queen? Kenin, at 27, proved her resilience and fighting spirit as she battled through a tough three-set match against Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriele Ruse. After a slight dip in the second set, Kenin regrouped and dominated the final set, securing a hard-fought win with a score of 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

But here's where it gets controversial... Kenin's last competitive match was back in October, so this victory is a testament to her dedication and the power of a solid preseason routine. She shared her thoughts post-match: "It was definitely weird, but I trusted my preparation and felt confident in my game."

And this is the part most people miss... Kenin's opponent, Ruse, is no pushover. She's a tough competitor, and Kenin had to dig deep to outlast her.

In other news, Australian wildcard Ajla Tomljanovic cruised into the second round with a dominant display against France's Elsa Jacquemot. Tomljanovic, who had an impressive preseason, commented, "You never know what to expect in that first match, but I'm thrilled with my performance today."

In the men's draw, American Francis Tiafoe showcased his strength and skill, defeating Australian wildcard Aleksandar Vukic in straight sets.

So, what do you think? Is Kenin's victory a sign of things to come, or was it just a lucky break? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below! We'd love to hear your take on this exciting start to the tennis season.