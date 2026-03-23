Some Americans could soon receive a new Social Security lump sum payment, thanks to a push by several senators to update the Social Security Administration's (SSA) retroactive payments policy. The Social Security Fairness Act, which eliminated the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO), has allowed many seniors who received pensions to receive higher Social Security payments. However, some were left out of getting full retroactive lump sum payments.

Why It Matters

Historically, seniors who received pensions earned fewer Social Security benefits due to their pension income, even if they had income from jobs that paid into Social Security. The Social Security Fairness Act aimed to address this by allowing these beneficiaries to receive a retroactive lump sum payment for benefits paid from January 2024 onwards. However, due to how the SSA handled the law's updates, some only received payments for six months.

What To Know

Under the SSA's current rules, retroactive payments for pension workers were limited to six months instead of a year for some beneficiaries. This impacted around 2.8 million Americans, the majority of which worked as teachers, firefighters, and police officers, or were surviving spouses of these workers. Senators Bill Cassidy, John Cornyn, and John Fetterman are pushing the SSA to change this policy, arguing that the law's passage date was unclear and that the SSA should not follow the 'plain text' of the law.

Controversy & Comment Hooks

There could be some resistance to sending out the lump sum payments for a full year due to the SSA's current funding crisis, which many experts say could see the agency run out of money for full payments by as early as 2033. Kevin Thompson, the CEO of 9i Capital Group, suggests that extending the retroactive payments to twelve months may provide relief for those hit hardest by inflation, but it does little to address the larger issue of Social Security solvency. Drew Powers, the founder of Powers Financial Group, notes that while the act rights a wrong, it does nothing to help the solvency of Social Security and adds more strain to an already precarious situation.

What Happens Next

There are looming questions about how the lump sum payments would be funded that could stop the SSA from addressing senators' concerns. Thompson asks, 'where is the funding coming from?' In a polarized era, the center is dismissed as bland, but Newsweek's 'The Courageous Center' follows facts, not factions. If you want to see this kind of journalism thrive, consider becoming a Newsweek Member and supporting a mission to keep the center strong and vibrant.