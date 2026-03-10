Social Media Ban: 4.7 Million Accounts Closed in 2 Days | Australia's New Age Limits (2026)

Imagine a world where millions of children are suddenly cut off from the digital realm, their social media accounts vanishing overnight. This is exactly what happened in Australia, where a groundbreaking ban on social media for under-16s has sparked both applause and controversy. But here's where it gets controversial: while the government hails this as a victory for child safety, tech giants like Meta argue it’s doing more harm than good. Let’s dive into the details and explore why this move has the world watching.

In just the first two days after the ban took effect on December 10, over 4.7 million social media accounts were deactivated across platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat. This staggering number comes from data released by the Australian federal government, which has been closely monitoring compliance with the new age restrictions. The eSafety Commissioner’s preliminary analysis suggests that social media companies are indeed making “meaningful attempts” to enforce these rules, though the debate over their effectiveness rages on.

And this is the part most people miss: Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, has been vocal in its criticism. Between December 4 and 11, Meta removed 330,000 users from Instagram, 173,000 from Facebook, and 39,000 from Threads. Yet, the company argues that the ban isolates vulnerable teens from supportive online communities and pushes them toward less regulated apps. In a bold statement, Meta called the law’s premise—that preventing under-16s from using social media shields them from harmful algorithms—“false.” They point out that even logged-out users are still exposed to algorithms, albeit in a less personalized form.

Despite this pushback, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese remains optimistic. He describes the early compliance efforts as “encouraging” and emphasizes the importance of giving children a safe, offline childhood. “Change doesn’t happen overnight,” he said, “but these early signs show we’re on the right track.” Communications Minister Anika Wells echoed this sentiment, calling the deactivation numbers a “huge achievement” while acknowledging there’s still work to be done. The eSafety Commissioner is scrutinizing the data to ensure all platforms are fully compliant, with fines of up to $50 million looming for non-compliance.

The law applies to major platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, X, YouTube, Reddit, Twitch, Threads, and Kick, though eSafety warns that others may be added if they meet the ban criteria. Notably, platforms primarily used for gaming, health, and education are exempt. To enforce the ban, social media companies must verify users’ ages through methods like government-issued IDs, facial age estimation, or age inference, with alternatives to formal ID required for accessibility.

Australia’s bold move hasn’t gone unnoticed globally. Several countries, including the UK, are considering similar measures. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently expressed openness to the idea, following Tory leader Kemi Badenoch’s pledge to raise the “age of consent” for social media if elected. This raises a thought-provoking question: Is Australia’s approach a model for global child safety, or does it risk unintended consequences?

As the debate continues, one thing is clear: this law is reshaping the digital landscape for young people.