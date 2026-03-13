Snoop Dogg's Heartfelt Tribute After the Loss of His Granddaughter (2026)

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Snoop Dogg’s family is grappling with the devastating loss of his 10-month-old granddaughter, Codi Dreaux, leaving fans and followers deeply moved. But here’s where it gets even more poignant: this tragedy comes just weeks after the family celebrated her long-awaited homecoming from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Let’s dive into the story that has touched so many hearts.

The legendary rapper took to Instagram over the weekend to share a powerful message of love and solidarity with his children, particularly his daughter, Cori Broadus, who is mourning the loss of her baby girl. Snoop posted a photo of himself with Cori and his two sons, Corde and Cordell, captioning it simply with a heart and prayer hands emoji—a silent yet profound expression of support. And this is the part most people miss: his gesture highlights the strength of family bonds during unimaginable grief.

Earlier that day, Cori had revealed the heartbreaking news in a now-deleted Instagram story that has since resurfaced online. She wrote, “Monday, I lost the love of my life. My Codi 🪽.” Her words, raw and unfiltered, resonate with anyone who has experienced loss. But here’s where it gets controversial: some have questioned the emotional toll of sharing such personal grief on social media, while others applaud her vulnerability as a way to normalize conversations about loss.**

Codi’s journey began in February 2025 when Cori announced her premature birth at just 25 weeks. In an emotional Instagram post, Cori shared her struggles as a new mom, writing, “I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself because I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed.” The baby’s arrival was complicated by Cori’s diagnosis of HELLP syndrome, a severe form of pre-eclampsia affecting the blood and liver. Doctors recommended an immediate C-section, and Codi spent the next 10 months in the NICU fighting for her life.

Just three weeks ago, Cori joyfully announced that Codi was finally home, sharing a heartwarming photo of them in bed together. “She’s home.🤍,” she captioned, adding, “Thank you for every prayer, every message, every ounce of love.” The family’s relief was palpable, making the sudden loss even more devastating.

Since then, Cori has openly shared her grief on social media, posting haunting messages like, “I want to join you badly,” alongside a photo of her and Codi, and later, “You were supposed to bury me ... not me bury you Codi.” In one particularly gut-wrenching video, she cradles her baby, captioning it, “Waiting for someone to tell me to wake up and this is just a bad dream.” Her fiancé and Codi’s father, Wayne Deuce, has also documented their NICU journey, calling it a “rollercoaster of emotions” as they celebrated small milestones like moving Codi from an incubator to her crib.

Here’s the thought-provoking question: How do we balance the need for privacy with the healing power of sharing our pain publicly? Cori’s openness has sparked both empathy and debate, leaving many to wonder about the boundaries of grief in the digital age. Whether you agree or disagree, one thing is clear: this family’s story has touched hearts worldwide, reminding us of the fragility of life and the unbreakable bonds of love.

Neither Cori nor Snoop Dogg has responded to requests for comment from NBC News, but their social media posts speak volumes. As we reflect on their journey, let’s hold space for their grief and honor Codi’s memory. What are your thoughts? Do you believe sharing personal tragedies online helps or hinders the healing process? Let’s keep the conversation going in the comments.