SNL Under Fire for Controversial Tourette Syndrome Skit: Is It Cruel or Satire? (2026)

A recent controversy has erupted over NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) and its decision to mock Tourette syndrome in a sketch. The sketch, which has sparked widespread criticism, takes aim at celebrities who have used Tourette syndrome as an excuse for their controversial actions and comments.

The controversy began with an incident at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), where an audience member with Tourette syndrome shouted a racial slur while Black actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage. This led to an apology from the BBC.

But here's where it gets controversial... SNL's sketch featured canceled celebrities like Mel Gibson, Louis CK, and Bill Cosby, suggesting their past scandals were due to Tourette syndrome. The sketch also included a reference to Kanye West and Armie Hammer, further fueling the debate.

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Emma McNally, CEO of Tourettes Action, a leading charity supporting individuals with Tourette syndrome, strongly condemned the sketch. She emphasized that mocking a disability is never acceptable and should not be tolerated.

"Tourette's is a serious neurological condition, and it's not a laughing matter. It can cause immense pain and discrimination for those affected. Misrepresenting or sensationalizing tics in videos and posts sets our community back years of progress towards awareness," McNally stated.

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And this is the part most people miss... The sketch also featured a reference to JK Rowling, the 'Harry Potter' author, who has faced backlash for her stance on transgenderism. SNL's take on this was seen by some as a mockery of celebrities using Tourette syndrome as a scapegoat, rather than a direct attack on the condition itself.

However, the community note on the sketch's social media post took a different stance, stating that mocking John Davidson, who suffers from coprolalia (a rare form of Tourette's), was deeply inappropriate and cruel.

The controversy has sparked a discussion about the line between comedy and cruelty, and whether SNL crossed it. What do you think? Should celebrities be allowed to use Tourette syndrome as an excuse, or is it time to hold them accountable? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!

SNL Under Fire for Controversial Tourette Syndrome Skit: Is It Cruel or Satire? (2026)

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