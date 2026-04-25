SNL UK Review: Why It Surprised Everyone by Being Actually Funny (2026)

Let's be honest, the idea of transplanting a legendary comedy show like Saturday Night Live from the US to the UK and then hoping for success in Australia seemed like a recipe for disaster. It's a bold move, and one that could easily have fallen flat on its face. But, surprisingly, Saturday Night Live UK turned out to be a delightful exception to the rule.

The show's creators took a risk by attempting to recreate the magic of SNL in a different cultural context. As an observer, I can't help but admire their audacity. They knew the challenges they faced, from making jokes about Sir Keir Starmer, a man not exactly known for his comedic timing, to competing with the original SNL's legacy.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the self-awareness displayed by the show's producers. They acknowledged the potential pitfalls and even made light of them in Tina Fey's opening monologue. It was a clever move, setting the tone for a show that embraced its own awkwardness.

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Sketch comedy, as we all know, is a tricky genre. Even the classics like Monty Python had their fair share of misses. So, when SNL UK stepped into the ring with the SNL brand and high expectations, it was a brave move indeed. And yet, they delivered.

The show threw everything at us - from star power with Tina Fey to a diverse range of humor styles. The performances were energetic, the parodies were spot-on, and the celebrity cameos added a touch of glamour. Even the British take on the iconic Weekend Update segment, though a bit weak, showed promise.

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One thing that immediately stands out is the trust the show placed in its relatively unknown cast. They relied on physical comedy, silly dances, and absurdity, and it paid off. The performers brought a fresh energy to the stage, and their enthusiasm was infectious. Michael Fouracres' song about Irish grandpas, for instance, was a perfect example of this unapologetic silliness.

In my opinion, SNL UK's strength lies in its cast. These are comedians who can make you laugh, and that's a rare and valuable skill. The show's success hinges on their ability to deliver week after week, and I, for one, am excited to see more of them.

While the show may have front-loaded its best sketches, and the quality of hosts and cameos might vary, the real stars here are the cast members. Their names may not be familiar yet, but they have the potential to become household names. And that, my friends, is the beauty of taking risks and embracing the unknown.

So, as we look forward to future episodes, let's celebrate the fact that SNL UK exceeded expectations. It's a reminder that sometimes, in the world of comedy, magic can happen when you least expect it.

SNL UK Review: Why It Surprised Everyone by Being Actually Funny (2026)

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