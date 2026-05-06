SNL Skit: Canceled Celebs Blame Tourette's Syndrome - Mel Gibson, J.K. Rowling & More (2026)

When a real-life incident sparks a comedic firestorm, the line between genuine struggle and opportunistic excuse-making can blur! Last week's BAFTAs ceremony saw a moment that resonated far beyond the awards themselves, and Saturday Night Live didn't miss a beat in turning it into a sketch. But here's where it gets controversial: the sketch features a lineup of canceled celebrities who, in a cut-for-time segment, humorously (and perhaps a little too pointedly) used the incident to blame their past controversies on Tourette syndrome.

Let's break down what happened. During the BAFTAs on February 22nd, John Davidson, an advocate for Tourette syndrome who was present to support a biopic about his life titled “I Swear,” found himself seated near the stage. Involuntarily, he uttered a racial slur while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting. This led to Davidson issuing an apology, and the BAFTAs organization expressing regret for not editing out the offensive word from their broadcast. This real-life event, with its genuine complexities and sensitivities, became the fodder for SNL's comedic take.

The SNL sketch presented a parade of celebrity impressions, each character playfully (or perhaps, in the sketch's narrative, desperately) attributing their past missteps to Tourette's. We saw impressions of figures like Mel Gibson, J. K. Rowling, Armie Hammer, Jill Zarin from "Real Housewives," Louis C.K., Ye (formerly Kanye West), and Bill Cosby. Even "Weekend Update" anchor Michael Che humorously played himself, adding another layer to the meta-commentary.

One of the characters, portrayed as Mel Gibson, quipped, "I too suffer from Tourette’s, which explains a lot of the things I’ve said or yelled through the years. Am I proud of what I said? No. But I am very proud for you to know that it was because of Tourette’s. Unfortunately, I’m not alone." This sentiment was echoed by other impressions.

And this is the part most people miss: the sketch didn't shy away from pushing boundaries. The Armie Hammer impression, for instance, made a dark joke about Tourette's leading to cannibalism, a stark and unsettling comedic leap. Meanwhile, the J. K. Rowling impression offered a more nuanced, yet still controversial, take, suggesting that Tourette's could manifest as a "years-long obsession with something like trans rights" and a deep-seated anger. This interpretation, in particular, could spark differing opinions. Was the sketch merely highlighting how public figures might deflect blame, or did it cross a line in trivializing a neurological condition for comedic effect?

The sketch ended with a humorous jab, with the Rowling character suggesting her controversial views were a bet with Bill Belichick to see "who could destroy their legacy faster." This playful, yet pointed, remark leaves us with a lot to ponder.

What are your thoughts? Do you believe the SNL sketch effectively satirized the tendency of some public figures to deflect responsibility, or did it trivialize Tourette syndrome and the struggles of those who genuinely live with it? Share your agreement or disagreement in the comments below!