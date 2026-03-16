SNL's Marcello Hernandez Addresses Dating Rumors with Sabrina Carpenter (2026)

Hold onto your seats, because the rumor mill has been churning out whispers of a potential romance between SNL’s Marcello Hernandez and pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter. But here’s where it gets controversial: Hernandez has officially shut down these speculations, leaving fans both relieved and intrigued. Let’s dive into the details that have everyone talking.

Marcello Hernandez, the 28-year-old comedic genius behind the beloved SNL character Domingo, recently found himself at the center of relationship rumors. During his appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Shepard playfully probed Hernandez about his connection with Carpenter, even going so far as to say, ‘If I’m you, and I’m 28, I’m going to try to date her with all my might. Are you not trying your hardest to marry her?’ Hernandez, however, deftly sidestepped the question, instead gushing about his girlfriend, Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral, a Yale-educated architect he’s been dating since January 2023. ‘She’s unreal,’ he said, leaving no doubt about his commitment. And this is the part most people miss: While he did praise Carpenter as ‘awesome,’ he made it clear their relationship is strictly platonic.

The rumors first ignited in November 2024 when Hernandez, in character as Domingo, appeared at one of Carpenter’s Los Angeles concerts. In a playful skit, Carpenter ‘arrested’ Domingo for being ‘too hot,’ leading to a hilarious exchange where Hernandez sang a modified version of her hit ‘Espresso.’ He quipped, ‘Sabrina’s a friend; she’s like my sis, but I would hook up, though,’ sending the crowd into a frenzy. Reflecting on the moment, Hernandez praised Carpenter’s enthusiasm and the creative team behind the skit, including writers Ceara O’Sullivan, Jimmy Fowlie, Sudi Green, and Allie Levitan, who traveled from New York to make it happen.

Post-concert, a photo of Hernandez and Carpenter lounging together—with his hand casually draped across her thigh—fueled the dating speculation. Here’s the bold truth: Despite the cozy snapshot, Hernandez’s podcast revelation confirms he’s happily taken. Meanwhile, Carpenter’s love life has been equally buzzworthy; she dated Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan from 2023 to 2024 before reportedly taking a break due to their busy careers. ‘They are both young and career-focused,’ a source told People in 2024.

So, what’s the takeaway? While the chemistry between Hernandez and Carpenter is undeniable, it’s strictly professional—and perhaps a testament to their ability to blur the lines between friendship and on-stage magic. But here’s the question we’re left with: In an industry where relationships are often scrutinized, how do celebrities navigate friendships without sparking rumors? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—do you think their dynamic is purely platonic, or is there more to the story than meets the eye?