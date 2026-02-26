Sneak Peek: Stunning Projections on Washington Monument for New Year's Eve 2025 (2026)

Last night, the iconic Washington Monument transformed into a dazzling display of light and imagery!

This isn't the first time this has happened. Remember the spectacular Apollo 11 anniversary rocket projection back in July 2019? (You can find more details on that event at the provided link.)

The DC Council shared a sneak peek, revealing that projections are planned for New Year's Eve. And thanks to Dave, we got an early look at what's in store.

Dave shared images of Freedom 250 testing the projections overnight. Freedom 250 is the committee organizing the year-long celebration of our 250th birthday. The New Year's Eve celebration will also include midnight fireworks.

This event is part of a larger trend of using public landmarks as canvases for artistic expression. But here's where it gets interesting...

What do you think about these kinds of public displays? Do they enhance the experience of a landmark, or do they detract from its historical significance? Share your thoughts in the comments!

