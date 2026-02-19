Smile: For the Camera - A New Horror Comic Series by IDW Publishing (2026)

The world of horror comics is thriving, but one series is about to reveal a sinister twist. Prepare to enter the chilling universe of 'Smile: For the Camera,' a new comic book that promises to thrill fans of the genre. But is it just another horror story, or does it bring something fresh to the table?

IDW Publishing's IDW Dark line has gained acclaim for its innovative approach, combining original ideas with iconic movie franchises. Their latest masterpiece, 'Smile: For the Camera,' is a prequel series set in the same twisted universe as 'The Exorcism at 1600 Penn' and 'The Exorcism at Buckingham Palace.' Created by the talented Hannah Rose May, this comic delves into the depths of horror, leaving readers eager for more.

In an exclusive interview with IGN, May sheds light on the origins of this captivating series. With its roots tracing back to NYCC 2024, 'Smile: For the Camera' has been carefully crafted for over a year. May reveals that the project began during the launch of IDW Dark's licensed movie comics, where the publisher announced their Paramount-licensed titles and expressed interest in 'Smile.'

But here's where it gets intriguing: May believes the success of the 'Smile' movies lies in their ability to blend powerful drama with supernatural elements. The characters' struggles with trauma and guilt, forced to smile through their pain, create a relatable connection with audiences. And when the Smile Entity enters the scene, it amplifies their suffering in a terrifying way.

The comic book medium, May explains, allows for a unique storytelling experience. With its inherent 'show, don't tell' approach, it translates the 'Smile' universe exceptionally well. While the film's visual toolkit may be more extensive, the creative team has channeled the filmmaker's spirit into every aspect of the comic, ensuring an immersive journey for fans.

And this is the part most fans will appreciate: 'Smile: For the Camera' is a standalone prequel, set in a new time and place, with the Smile Entity as the only common thread. May emphasizes that readers don't need to have seen the movies to enjoy this comic. It's a fresh story, exploring similar themes while rewarding returning fans and enticing newcomers alike.

Set in the fashion industry of 2005, the comic explores a world filled with monsters, even before the Smile Entity's arrival. May reveals that the early 2000s, a time before social media and smartphones, had its own unique horrors. The fashion industry, with its emphasis on smiling, becomes a fascinating backdrop, especially for protagonist Ivy, a rookie model who enters this world with a pragmatic mindset, free from the trauma that the Smile Entity feeds upon.

A controversial twist: While the comic aims to respect the established lore, May hints at surprising contributions to the 'Smile' mythos. Fans can expect exciting revelations with each installment, as the creative team has been granted the freedom to explore new directions. Will these additions be welcomed by fans, or will they spark heated debates?

The artwork, a collaboration between May and artist Miriana Puglia, showcases the beauty of the comic medium. Each artist brings their unique style, creating a visually stunning experience that pays homage to the 'Smile' films. The creative process, with its surprises and challenges, is what makes comics so captivating.

'Smile: For the Camera' is set to release on February 18, with pre-orders available until January 12. Will this comic live up to the hype? Will it expand the 'Smile' universe in unexpected ways? Only time will tell, and fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to find out.

What do you think about this new take on the 'Smile' universe? Are you excited to explore the fashion industry's dark side? Share your thoughts and join the discussion!