Smart Meter Rule Change: Get £40 Compensation for Delays or Failed Installations (2026)

A new rule change is about to put a smile on the faces of many smart meter customers! From today, a £40 compensation is automatically yours if you've encountered certain issues with your smart meter. But wait, there's more to this story than meets the eye.

Imagine this: you've been eagerly awaiting your smart meter installation, but it's been over six weeks and you're still waiting. Well, under the new regulations, you're entitled to £40 just for your patience! And that's not all. If your installation appointment falls through due to a supplier's fault or they fail to provide a plan for a reported issue within five working days, you can also expect that £40 as a token of apology.

These stricter rules, effective as of February 23, aim to ensure a smoother rollout of smart meters across the UK. With over 70% of households already equipped with these devices, the government is committed to making the process even more efficient.

But here's where it gets interesting: while smart meters promise accurate billing and real-time energy tracking, there's a catch. The Ofgem price cap, which is set to be announced on February 25, only limits the charges for gas and electricity units and standing charges. This means your bill can still fluctuate based on your energy usage. So, while the cap might provide some relief, it's not a guarantee of lower energy costs.

And this is the part most people miss: the price cap figure is just an estimate for typical energy consumption. Your actual bill might vary, leaving you with a higher or lower amount to pay. So, will this rule change truly benefit consumers, or is it just a temporary relief? Share your thoughts in the comments below!