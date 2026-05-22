A 70-year-old man's life was saved by his smart mattress, which detected an unusually slow heartbeat and alerted him to seek medical attention. The mattress, equipped with a ballistocardiogram, measured his heart rate and identified an abnormal pace. This non-invasive technology can estimate heart rate and detect minute movements. The man, with a history of hypertension and coronary artery disease, had a heart rate of 42 beats per minute, which is dangerously slow. He experienced shortness of breath and called his doctor, who advised him to go to the emergency room. Doctors diagnosed him with a complete heart block, a severe condition where the cardiac conduction system fails, causing bradycardia. The patient's symptoms improved after a pacemaker was inserted. This incident highlights the potential of smart home devices to monitor health and alert users to potential medical issues, even if they cannot diagnose conditions. Cardiologist James Ip suggests that increased awareness of these tools can help manage cardiac arrhythmias, but he also emphasizes the importance of seeking medical advice for symptoms like shortness of breath.
Smart Bed Warns for Bradycardia: 70-Year-Old Survives Thanks to Mattress Alert (2026)
References
- https://nypost.com/2026/02/26/health/70-year-old-mans-life-is-saved-thanks-to-warning-from-mattress/
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