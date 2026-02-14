Small Caps Update: Dividend Hikes, CEO Resignations, and More (2026)

Small caps in the spotlight: Dividend hikes, CEO changes, and more

The S&P/TSX Small Cap Index (TXTW-I) reached a new high of 1,350.93 in early Wednesday trading, marking a 63% increase over the past 52 weeks. Meanwhile, the Russell 2000 in the U.S. has seen a 16% rise over the same period, hitting 2,692.23 on Tuesday.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY-T)

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY-T) experienced a surge in its stock price after announcing a 12% increase in its quarterly dividend. The restaurant franchisor and operator plans to raise the payment from 33 cents per share to 37 cents per share, effective February 13th for shareholders of record on February 3rd. CEO Eric Lefebvre attributed the hike to the company's disciplined approach to capital allocation, ensuring sustainable cash flow and long-term value.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-T)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-T) shares took a hit after the company's president and CEO, Joe Lambert, resigned to pursue other opportunities. Chief Operating Officer Barry Palmer has stepped in as the interim CEO while the company searches for a replacement.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T) stock rose after the company provided its 2026 budget and guidance, along with an updated five-year outlook. The company expects a profitable production growth forecast, reaching 105,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2030. Birchcliff's outlook for natural gas prices remains strong, with the company well-positioned to benefit from rising prices.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T) announced that the 'go-shop' period has ended without any acquisition proposals following the takeover bid from Canfor Corp. (CFP-T). Canfor already owns 54.8% of Canfor Pulp and is offering to buy the remaining shares.

Roots Corp. (ROOT-T)

Roots Corp. (ROOT-T) shares rose after the retailer announced a new 10-year strategic partnership with Metro Supply Chain, a privately owned Canadian third-party logistics provider. The partnership will enhance Roots' omnichannel experience and support its long-term growth.

Silvercorp Inc. (SVM-T)

Silvercorp Inc. (SVM-T) announced a deal to acquire a 70% stake in Chaarat ZAAV, which holds the mining license for the Tulkubash/Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. The company also struck an agreement with Kyrgyzaltyn to turn the asset into a 70% joint venture, with Kyrgyzaltyn receiving a 30% free-carried interest.

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD-T)

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD-T) shares fell after the meal kit company reported a drop in sales and wider loss for its first quarter compared to the previous year. The company's focus is now on building a simpler, more resilient operating model to improve performance.

Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC-T)

Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC-T) shares slid after the company applied for a financial hardship exemption to proceed with a private placement to raise $165 million. The company wants to be exempt from shareholder approval requirements, citing financial difficulties.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CURA-T)

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CURA-T) shares fell after announcing preliminary unaudited fourth-quarter results and its decision to discontinue its hemp division due to new federal regulations. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be at least $330 million, with a focus on improving margins and operational efficiency.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T)

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) provided a fiscal 2025 update and outlook for 2026. The company expects revenue of $2.1 billion for fiscal 2025, but adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (adjusted OIBDA) will be lower than planned due to various factors. Mullen Group remains optimistic about 2026, anticipating growth driven by freight demand improvements and acquisitions.

Dynacor Gold Mines Ltd. (DNG-T)

Dynacor Gold Mines Ltd. (DNG-T) shares rose after releasing better-than-expected preliminary results for the fourth quarter and initial 2026 sales and net income guidance that exceeded analyst expectations. The company's operational performance at Veta Dorada has improved, and it expects production to reach 125,000-135,000 AuEq in 2026.

ATS Corp. (ATS-T)

ATS Corp. (ATS-T) announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Ryan McLeod, has resigned to pursue an opportunity in an unrelated industry. Anne Cybulski, Vice-President, Corporate Controller, will serve as interim CFO while a search for a permanent replacement is conducted.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH-T)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH-T) announced the acquisition of Klassen Bronze, bringing its total number of private brands to 10. Klassen Bronze sells a wide range of products, including letters, numbers, mailboxes, signs, and key-cutting machines.

Upcoming Small-Cap Earnings

Several small-cap companies are set to release earnings reports in the coming weeks, including Cannara Biotech Inc. (LOVE-X), AGF Management Ltd. (AGF-B-T), Exco Technologies Limited (XTC-T), and many more. Investors will be closely watching these reports for insights into the companies' financial performance and future prospects.