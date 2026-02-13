Small Business Energy Woes: Buckie Ice Cream Maker's Story (2026)

An Ice Cream Business Owner's Chilling Encounter with Energy Brokers

A Sweet Dream Turned Sour

Richard Simpson, a former offshore worker, had a vision of running a charming ice cream shop in Buckie, Scotland. Little did he know, his dream would soon melt away due to a bitter experience with the energy market. Within an hour of taking charge, a phone call from an energy broker promised a sweet deal but delivered a chilling reality.

The Phone Call That Changed Everything

The broker's pitch was lengthy and confusing, filled with industry jargon. Despite the complexity, Richard was assured of a fantastic energy deal at an unbeatable price. However, when the contract arrived, it was a shocking 70% more expensive than his current rate. The broker claimed Richard had agreed to the terms over the phone, leaving him trapped in a potentially business-ending deal.

A Small Business Owner's Struggle

Richard's story is not an isolated incident. After months of distress, he turned to the Energy Ombudsman for help. The Ombudsman ruled in his favor, allowing him to escape the unfair contract. But this incident exposed a harsh truth: small businesses often lack the safeguards that protect domestic customers.

A Common Problem, A Controversial Solution

Research reveals that one in five Scottish firms have encountered energy contract issues that significantly impacted their financial health. These contracts are typically arranged through third-party brokers, who operate with minimal regulation. Consumer Scotland advocates for stronger protections for small businesses, as they are more vulnerable in this complex market.

The Wild West of Energy Brokers

Scottish Director Colin Borland paints a vivid picture of the energy brokerage industry, calling it the 'Wild West' due to the prevalence of rogue brokers. He argues that these brokers overcharge, mis-sell products, and operate with impunity. Borland calls for a new regulatory 'sheriff' to enforce standards and protect businesses from exploitation.

Government Steps In, But Is It Enough?

The UK government has pledged to crack down on unregulated brokers, promising to end the exploitation of small Scottish businesses. They plan to regulate all energy brokers under Ofgem, providing protections and dispute resolution for small businesses. However, some argue that these reforms don't go far enough.

The Debate Continues...

Should small businesses be treated more like individual consumers, with additional safeguards? Or is the current approach to regulation sufficient? Share your thoughts on how we can ensure fair practices in the energy market and protect the dreams of small business owners like Richard.