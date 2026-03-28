SloppyLemming's New Malware Attack: Pakistan & Bangladesh Targeted! (2026)

Bold warning: a new wave of targeted cyber intrusions is surfacing against government and critical infrastructure via dual malware chains. But here’s where it gets controversial: this isn’t just a tweak in tactics—it marks a strategic shift in SloppyLemming’s toolkit and targeting mindset.

A threat group tracked as SloppyLemming is being linked to fresh campaigns aimed at government bodies and key operators in Pakistan and Bangladesh. Arctic Wolf reports that the activity occurred from January 2025 through January 2026, using two separate attack chains to deliver malware families identified as BurrowShell and a Rust-based keylogger.

Notably, the Rust language shows up as a significant evolution in SloppyLemming’s tooling. Earlier assessments noted the actor relied on traditional compiled languages along with adversary simulation frameworks like Cobalt Strike, Havoc, and the NekroWire RAT. The shift to Rust broadens their capabilities and potential resilience against certain defenses.

SloppyLemming has been observed targeting government, law enforcement, energy, telecommunications, and technology sectors in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and China since at least 2022. The group is also known by aliases such as Outrider Tiger and Fishing Elephant. In past campaigns, they have used malware families including Ares RAT and WarHawk, often attributed to other groups like SideCopy and SideWinder.

Arctic Wolf’s latest assessment highlights spear-phishing as the initial infection vector: PDFs with lure content and macro-enabled Excel files kick off the attack chains. The group is described as operating with moderate capability.

In one chain, PDFs lure users to ClickOnce manifests that deploy a legitimate Microsoft .NET runtime executable called NGenTask.exe, followed by a malicious loader named mscorsvc.dll. The loader uses DLL side-loading to decrypt and execute a custom x64 shellcode implant codenamed BurrowShell. According to Arctic Wolf, BurrowShell functions as a full backdoor with file system manipulation, screenshot capture, remote shell access, and SOCKS proxy capabilities for proxying traffic. The implant disguises its C2 communications as Windows Update activity and uses RC4 encryption with a long 32-character key for payload protection.

The second chain leverages Excel documents with malicious macros to drop the keylogger, while also enabling port scanning and network enumeration features.

Investigations into the threat actor infrastructure reveal a notable rise in Cloudflare Workers domains—112 registered over a year, up eightfold from 13 domains flagged in September 2024. The campaign’s ties to SloppyLemming are supported by ongoing exploitation of Cloudflare Workers with government-themed typo-squatting patterns, use of the Havoc C2 framework, DLL side-loading techniques, and familiar victimology patterns.

Some aspects of SloppyLemming’s tradecraft, such as ClickOnce-enabled execution, overlap with a SideWinder campaign observed by Trellix in late 2025, underscoring shared or converging techniques across threat actors.

Arctic Wolf emphasizes that the targeting—Pakistani nuclear regulatory bodies, defense logistics entities, and telecoms infrastructure, along with Bangladeshi energy utilities and financial institutions—appears aligned with regional intelligence collection priorities tied to South Asia’s strategic dynamics. The dual payload approach, combining in-memory BurrowShell for C2 and SOCKS proxy operations with a Rust-based keylogger for information theft, indicates the actor’s intent to deploy the most effective toolset based on the value of the target and operational requirements.

What do you think about the implications of SloppyLemming’s pivot to Rust and dual-payload campaigns? Do you see this signaling a broader shift in threat actor toolchains, or is it a targeted adaptation to specific regions and targets? Share your thoughts in the comments.