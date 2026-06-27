Slipknot's Shawn 'Clown' Crahan: My Heart Surgery Experience (2026)

The world of heavy metal is abuzz with news of Slipknot's Shawn 'Clown' Crahan's upcoming heart surgery. This revelation has fans and industry peers alike grappling with the reality of the situation, as the iconic percussionist's health takes center stage. Crahan, known for his energetic performances and larger-than-life stage presence, has been diagnosed with a skipping heartbeat, a condition that has left him feeling like he's 'dying' at times.

In an exclusive interview with Tetragrammaton with Rick Rubin, Crahan opens up about his health scare and the subsequent diagnosis. He describes a harrowing experience during the band's 2025 tour, where a nurse struggled to get an EKG reading, leading to a near-heart attack scenario. The incident left him feeling vulnerable, and he's now facing the reality of surgery to correct the issue.

What makes this story particularly intriguing is the contrast between Crahan's public image and his private health struggles. As the Clown, he's known for his wild antics and intense performances, but behind the scenes, he's battling a condition that could have been life-threatening. This dichotomy highlights the human side of the musician, reminding us that even the most larger-than-life figures are not immune to health challenges.

The upcoming surgery, described as a relatively straightforward procedure, has given Crahan a sense of relief. He expresses gratitude for the ease of the operation and the quick recovery time, which he finds comforting. The idea of a pacemaker, initially considered, was averted, and Crahan is now focused on getting back to his energetic self.

This health scare serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of prioritizing one's health, especially in the demanding world of music. Crahan's openness about his condition is a testament to his resilience and the power of transparency in the face of adversity. As fans, we can only hope for a swift recovery and a return to the vibrant stage presence that has defined Slipknot's success.

In my opinion, this story highlights the human side of the music industry, where even the most iconic figures face personal challenges. It's a reminder that behind the glamour, there's a real person with real struggles, and sometimes, those struggles can be life-altering. As we await Crahan's recovery, let's appreciate the music and the artists who bring us joy, while also recognizing the importance of their well-being.