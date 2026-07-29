SLIPKNOT's Next Album: Inside the Songwriting Process with M. Shawn Crahan (2026)

Slipknot Fans, Hold Your Breath: The Next Album Might Be Further Away Than You Think

In a recent interview with NME, Slipknot co-founder and percussionist M. Shawn Crahan, affectionately known as Clown, dropped a bombshell for fans eagerly awaiting new music. Contrary to rumors, the band isn’t currently working on the follow-up to their 2022 album The End, So Far. Instead, they’re taking a much-needed break after relentless touring in 2024 and 2025. “We’re taking some real human time,” Crahan explained, emphasizing the importance of recharging. While the band members are always writing individually, they haven’t yet come together to collaborate on new material. Crahan hinted at tentative plans to reunite later this month, but only if everyone’s ready. “It feels very positive, and everyone is looking forward to getting back at it,” he assured fans.

But here’s where it gets controversial: Last October, drummer Eloy Casagrande told Drummer’s Review that the band was already “cooking” new music, exchanging riffs and beats, and even holding jam sessions. “We have a lot of material right now,” he said. So, what’s the real story? Are they resting or creating? The truth likely lies somewhere in between—individual creativity is thriving, but the collective process hasn’t officially begun.

Guitarist Jim Root shed more light on this during the Turning Wrenches podcast last May. He admitted, “We need to write a record,” but stressed the challenges of balancing creativity with touring demands. “It’s hard to be creative when you know a tour is looming,” he confessed. Root even urged their manager to stop booking shows, prioritizing studio time over live performances. And this is the part most people miss: While Slipknot loves performing, some newer band members rely on touring income to support their families. Root’s dilemma highlights the tension between artistic ambition and financial responsibility—a rare glimpse into the business side of being in a legendary band.

Root also addressed a viral post from December 2024, where he was quoted saying, “Don’t expect the record anytime soon.” He clarified that this was during a particularly exhausting tour leg but assured fans that he’s since made progress. “I’ve got six new arrangements I think are worthy of Slipknot,” he revealed, with four more in the works. His goal? To have 20-25 songs ready before pre-production, ensuring plenty of material to refine. “You always want way more than you need,” he explained, citing Devil In I as an example of a song that surprised everyone, evolving from a filler idea into a live set staple.

Here’s the burning question: Will we see a new single before the full album? Root hinted at releasing something sooner to tide fans over, possibly even an EP. But don’t hold your breath for a full record just yet—Slipknot is taking their time to craft something truly special. After all, as Root put it, “Things surprise you.”

What do you think? Is Slipknot’s break a smart move, or should they prioritize new music? And how do you feel about the tension between touring and creativity? Let us know in the comments—this is one discussion you won’t want to miss!