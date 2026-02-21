Skyrora's Bold Move: Acquiring Orbex Assets and the Tongue Spaceport (2026)

Is the future of UK spaceflight about to be reshaped by a bold acquisition? A prominent rocket manufacturer is reportedly eyeing the assets of Orbex, a move that could have significant implications for the nation's burgeoning space industry. This potential acquisition isn't just about acquiring technology; it's about securing vital infrastructure and safeguarding publicly funded innovations.

The company in question, which already boasts a manufacturing facility in Cumbernauld, has stated that its primary motivation for this acquisition is to ensure that Orbex's cutting-edge technology and its valuable spaceport remain firmly under **UK ownership. This is a crucial point, especially in a global landscape where strategic assets are highly sought after.

Furthermore, the bid is also aimed at safeguarding products that have benefited from substantial public funding. This suggests a commitment to ensuring that taxpayer investments continue to yield national benefits and technological advancements.

Dr. Jack-James Marlow, the Chief Operating Officer, emphasized Skyrora's dedication to providing "reliable, independent" access to space. This vision aligns with the broader ambition of the UK to establish itself as a significant player in the global space launch market. Skyrora itself is known for its expertise in designing and building rockets specifically engineered to transport small satellites into orbit.

But here's where it gets interesting... Back in May 2020, Skyrora achieved a remarkable milestone: the UK's first complete ground rocket test in 50 years. This historic test involved their 36ft (11m) tall Skylark-L rocket, which was put through its paces at Kildermorie Estate in the Highlands. During this rigorous test, the rocket successfully simulated all the actions of a launch sequence while securely restrained to the ground, preventing any actual liftoff. This demonstrated a significant leap in their testing capabilities.

Meanwhile, Orbex has been diligently preparing for the maiden launch of its Prime rocket, with plans to lift off later this year from the SaxaVord Spaceport in Shetland. The successful deployment of the Prime rocket holds the promise of establishing Orbex as a significant commercial launch vehicle for satellites.

And this is the part most people miss... While the acquisition of assets is significant, the true impact lies in the potential consolidation of expertise and infrastructure. If Skyrora acquires Orbex's assets, including the Tongue spaceport, it could create a powerful synergy. Could this lead to a more streamlined and efficient UK space launch capability? Or does concentrating these assets under one roof risk stifling competition and innovation in the long run? What are your thoughts on this potential consolidation of the UK's space sector? Let us know in the comments below!