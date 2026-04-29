Sky's Mission vs. Money: Can Purpose Drive a Champion Return? (2026)

The Sky's the Limit: Unraveling the WNBA's Complex Journey from Passion to Profit

In the world of women's basketball, a storm is brewing, and it's not just about the game. The WNBA, a league built on passion and purpose, is now facing a critical juncture where its founding mission collides with unprecedented success. This story delves into the heart of this conflict, exploring the perspectives of players, owners, and fans, and asking the tough questions: Can the Sky's original vision survive its own success? And what does this mean for the future of women's basketball?

But here's where it gets controversial...

WNBA players and owners, locked in negotiations for over a year, are at a standstill that threatens to delay the season. In Chicago, the Sky's principal owner, Michael Alter, finds himself in a legal battle with a minority investor, who claims their stake was diluted just as the franchise's value skyrocketed. This dispute, along with others, reflects a new era for the Sky and the league, where millions are at stake, and the stakes couldn't be higher.

A Small Community, a Big Change

For much of its history, the Sky's ownership meant shouldering losses to uphold a social mission, not reaping financial rewards. As recently as 2023, the Sky struggled to raise funds at an $85 million valuation. But now, estimates place the franchise's worth closer to $350 million. One investor puts it simply: "It's all of a sudden real money for people."

So, what happens when a tight-knit community, driven by belief, transforms into a booming business?

The Meaning of the Sky

The Sun-Times spoke with early investors, dedicated fans, and passionate players to understand the evolving meaning of the Sky. What role should the team's purpose-driven investors play now that the league is experiencing financial ascent?

In 2006, Linda Friedman understood the Sky's unique position. Unlike NBA or NFL franchises, the Sky was backed by a group of mission-driven owners, not a single billionaire. Alter's pitch to Friedman was powerful: he envisioned young boys in jerseys bearing women's names, shaping their understanding of women's value in sports.

Friedman, a lawyer dedicated to fighting gender and racial inequality, was moved. She invested her time and resources, buying tickets and providing pro bono work for the team's charitable initiatives. Meanwhile, Alter absorbed the financial losses, loaning the team an estimated $30 million over the years.

Now, the lawsuit against Alter troubles Friedman. She never expected a financial return; her return was seeing a diverse crowd at Sky games, unlike the privileged audiences at other sports venues. She wonders if the Sky's original mission can withstand the league's financial growth, or if Wintrust Arena will eventually resemble those other venues.

Longtime Fans and the Boom

Leslie Gatton's excitement when the Sky announced their inaugural season at the UIC Pavilion in 2006 was palpable. Her daughter's growing love for basketball made season tickets a must-have. Organized basketball opportunities for girls were limited on Chicago's South Side, making the Sky's presence crucial.

"It was important for girls to have role models they could look up to," Gatton said. When the Sky moved to Rosemont's Allstate Arena, she attended fewer games, but when they returned to the city at Wintrust Arena, she bought season tickets again, this time for the best seats.

Gatton's fandom reflects the pride and stewardship many women's basketball fans feel. She spreads her love for the game, often successfully, and worries about the impact of rising ticket prices on the crowd's diversity. She hopes the increased revenue translates into better resources for players and a deeper connection to the city.

Player Power and Perspective

Holding onto what you have has long been a part of women's basketball, especially in the WNBA's early days when resources were scarce. In the Sky's inaugural season, minimum salaries were $30,000, and the team practiced at Moody Bible Institute. Despite these circumstances, players like Chelsea Newton, in her second year in the league, were grateful to have a league to play in.

Newton pushes back on the notion that women's basketball is a new phenomenon. The year she won the championship in Sacramento, her team drew as many fans as Angel Reese's rookie season with the Sky. Interest and support for women's basketball have existed for decades, but television exposure and social media have propelled player profiles to new heights.

Reese's 5 million Instagram followers and the almost 10 million viewers of the 2023 national championship game are proof of the market potential that early Sky investors like Friedman didn't foresee. Players are no longer just grateful; they're demanding better salaries, revenue-sharing models akin to men's leagues, and even authorizing strikes if necessary.

Newton, close with many current WNBA players, including the Sky's 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper, loves seeing players stand up for themselves. As an associate head coach at Texas A&M, she mentors the NIL generation, informed by her dual perspective on the league's fragile beginnings and its current growth.

Resource Disparities and the Future

When money flows into a space, it doesn't always distribute evenly. Newton sees the disparities NIL has created in the college game, and the same dynamics are at play in the WNBA. Some teams have state-of-the-art facilities and robust support staff, while others are still operating in shared spaces.

Players are fighting for minimum standards in the next CBA, demanding resources like chefs, massage therapists, and dedicated practice facilities. Some suggest owners unable to meet these standards should sell. But history warns against a quick fix.

As Newton's experience in Sacramento shows, an owner's commitment during lulls is as important as investment during boom times. The Monarchs' owner abruptly folded the team in 2009 after attendance dipped, shifting focus to the NBA. Long-term commitment should be valued.

The Sky's ownership has shown long-term commitment, being the longest-tenured independent owners in the league. But their willingness to adapt is untested. They've taken steps to modernize, but a resistance to change lingers. Alter has choices to make as the league reshapes itself with money and modern expectations.

And this is the part most people miss...

The Sky's mission may need reimagining in this new era. Can the league balance its financial success with its founding principles? What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments; we'd love to hear your perspective on this complex issue.