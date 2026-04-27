Skinlab's Powerful Cover of 'Last Breath' by Hatebreed (2026)

The music scene is buzzing with excitement as Skinlab drops their latest cover, a powerful rendition of Hatebreed's iconic track 'Last Breath.' This release not only showcases Skinlab's raw talent but also marks a significant milestone in their journey with the addition of new guitarist Angelo Miles.

In an industry where covers are often a testament to an artist's admiration and influence, Skinlab's choice of 'Last Breath' is a bold statement. Frontman Steev Esquivel's passion for the original is evident, as he shares how the track's aggressive energy has resonated with them since their early days.

What makes this cover particularly intriguing is the unique blend of genres it presents. Skinlab, known for their groove metal style, brings a fresh perspective to Hatebreed's hardcore roots. This fusion creates a dynamic sound that is sure to captivate both fanbases.

Additionally, the release serves as a perfect teaser for Skinlab's ongoing tour, 'The Tour Of Unsound Minds.' With a packed schedule of shows across the US, fans can expect an intense and energetic live experience.

As an observer, I find it fascinating how covers can become a powerful tool for artists to pay tribute and simultaneously carve their own niche. Skinlab's interpretation of 'Last Breath' is a prime example of this, and I'm eager to see how their unique style evolves and influences the metal scene.