Skinlab's Powerful Cover of 'Last Breath' by Hatebreed (2026)

The music scene is buzzing with excitement as Skinlab drops their latest cover, a powerful rendition of Hatebreed's iconic track 'Last Breath.' This release not only showcases Skinlab's raw talent but also marks a significant milestone in their journey with the addition of new guitarist Angelo Miles.

In an industry where covers are often a testament to an artist's admiration and influence, Skinlab's choice of 'Last Breath' is a bold statement. Frontman Steev Esquivel's passion for the original is evident, as he shares how the track's aggressive energy has resonated with them since their early days.

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What makes this cover particularly intriguing is the unique blend of genres it presents. Skinlab, known for their groove metal style, brings a fresh perspective to Hatebreed's hardcore roots. This fusion creates a dynamic sound that is sure to captivate both fanbases.

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Additionally, the release serves as a perfect teaser for Skinlab's ongoing tour, 'The Tour Of Unsound Minds.' With a packed schedule of shows across the US, fans can expect an intense and energetic live experience.

As an observer, I find it fascinating how covers can become a powerful tool for artists to pay tribute and simultaneously carve their own niche. Skinlab's interpretation of 'Last Breath' is a prime example of this, and I'm eager to see how their unique style evolves and influences the metal scene.

Skinlab's Powerful Cover of 'Last Breath' by Hatebreed (2026)

References

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