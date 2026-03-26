Skeletons: JJ Abrams, Brie Larson & JT Mollner’s Horror Thriller – Sony Wins Bidding War (2026)

Get ready for a chilling cinematic experience as Hollywood heavyweights join forces! Sony has won a fierce bidding war for the rights to 'Skeletons', a thriller that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With the iconic JJ Abrams producing and the talented Brie Larson starring, this film is already generating buzz.

But here's where it gets intriguing: the project's allure intensifies with the addition of JT Mollner, the creative mind behind the captivating thriller 'Strange Darling'. Mollner's involvement as co-writer and director is a significant draw, especially given his reputation as a rising star in the genre. His unique storytelling style, reminiscent of genre masters like Zech Cregger and Parker Finn, has studios eagerly seeking his talents.

The plot of 'Skeletons' remains largely under wraps, but we can reveal it centers on a mysterious mother-son relationship, with the mother being confined to a cage each night. This intriguing premise is sure to captivate audiences and critics alike.

The project's origins are just as fascinating. It began as a short story by Philip Fracassi, later adapted into a screenplay by Brian Duffield, known for his work on 'No One Will Save You' and 'Love and Monsters'. The film quickly became a hot commodity, attracting immediate bids when it hit the market last week, and Sony aggressively secured the worldwide rights.

Financial details are still emerging, but sources indicate a substantial investment, with domestic rights alone estimated at over $20 million. The global appeal of this project is evident, and the anticipation is building.

Abrams, known for his blockbuster films, has been relatively quiet on the feature front, focusing on television projects like 'The Blue Angels' and 'Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes'. Larson, a Marvel veteran, recently starred in 'The Marvels' and the acclaimed mini-series 'Lessons in Chemistry'.

As the pieces come together for 'Skeletons', one can't help but wonder: will this thriller be the next big hit to shake up the industry? And what secrets lie within the mysterious cage? The anticipation is palpable, and the collaboration of these renowned talents is sure to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience.