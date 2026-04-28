SK Hynix's AI Advantage: How They Overtook Samsung in Annual Profit (2026)

For the first time ever, SK Hynix has surpassed Samsung in annual profits, marking a seismic shift in the tech industry as AI reshapes the competitive landscape. But here's where it gets controversial: Is this a temporary upset or the beginning of a new era in memory chip dominance? Let’s dive in.

On a crisp January morning in 2024, the SK Hynix flag fluttered alongside the South Korean national flag outside the company’s Bundang office in Seongnam, symbolizing a moment of triumph. Fast forward to 2025, and SK Hynix has achieved the unthinkable—outperforming Samsung Electronics in operating profit for the first time. This victory wasn’t just a fluke; it was fueled by SK Hynix’s stronghold in high-bandwidth memory (HBM), a critical component in AI chips and servers, particularly those produced by industry giant Nvidia.

And this is the part most people miss: While Samsung operates across multiple sectors, from consumer electronics to contract chip manufacturing, SK Hynix has laser-focused its efforts on memory chips. This strategic focus paid off handsomely, with SK Hynix reporting a record operating profit of 47.2 trillion won in 2025, compared to Samsung’s 43.6 trillion won. Samsung’s memory segment alone generated 24.9 trillion won, highlighting the fierce competition between these two South Korean titans.

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SK Hynix’s rise is a testament to its strategic acquisition by SK Telecom in 2012 for $3 billion. Since then, the company has solidified its position as the global leader in HBM, a specialized chip that has become indispensable in the AI infrastructure boom. MS Hwang, research director at Counterpoint Research, boldly declares, “SK Hynix is clearly an outstanding 'AI Winner' in Asia.” Its dominance in both the quality and supply of HBMs and other AI-related chips has been pivotal in this rapidly evolving market.

But the competition isn’t standing still. While SK Hynix secured the lion’s share of Nvidia’s memory contracts last year, rivals like Samsung and Micron are closing the gap. Samsung, in particular, has made significant strides in expanding its HBM sales and is poised to launch HBM4 products—the latest generation of HBM technology—this year. Ray Wang, an analyst at SemiAnalysis, predicts, “We expect Samsung to show a significant turnaround with HBM4 for Nvidia’s new products, moving past last year’s quality issues.”

Here’s the controversial question: Can Samsung catch up, or will SK Hynix maintain its lead? Analysts believe SK Hynix will retain a high market share in HBM4, but Samsung’s progress is undeniable. Wang adds, “The HBM4 race is really between SK Hynix and Samsung. We think these two companies are more competitive than Micron. While SK Hynix will likely maintain its lead, Samsung will become more competitive in HBM4 than in previous generations.”

As the AI revolution continues to reshape industries, the rivalry between SK Hynix and Samsung is more than just a battle for profits—it’s a fight for technological supremacy. What do you think? Will SK Hynix’s dominance endure, or will Samsung reclaim its throne? Let us know in the comments below!