Sizzler Is Back in Australia: Full Comeback Plan Revealed + What It Means for Aussie Diners (2026)

Sizzler's Iconic All-You-Can-Eat Concept Returns to Australia

After a six-year absence, Sizzler is making a highly anticipated comeback in Australia. The beloved all-you-can-eat steakhouse chain, known for its affordable prices and iconic menu, is set to reopen its doors in the country. This marks a significant moment for the food industry, as Sizzler's return promises to bring back a familiar and beloved dining experience.

The Minor Hotel Group, in collaboration with the NH Collection, will bring Sizzler back to life at their new hotel near Sydney Airport. This partnership aims to revive the brand's popularity and cater to the Australian market once again. With a focus on providing quality food at reasonable prices, Sizzler's menu is designed to appeal to a wide range of diners.

Sizzler's Journey: From Culver City to Australia

Sizzler's origins can be traced back to Culver City, California, where it was founded in 1958 by Del and Helen Johnson. The restaurant's unique selling point was offering a delicious steak meal for just $0.99, attracting customers who valued quality and affordability. This strategic pricing model, combined with a focus on fast-casual dining, set Sizzler apart from traditional full-service restaurants.

The Johnson's vision was to create a dining experience that offered a middle ground between fast food and full-service dining. As Chris Perkins, current company president, explained, Sizzler aimed to replicate the success of McDonald's and In-N-Out, but with a more affordable and accessible approach. This strategy resonated with customers who sought convenience and value without compromising on taste.

Sizzler's Australian Expansion and Peak Popularity

Sizzler's journey to Australia began in 1985 with its first restaurant in Annerley, Brisbane. The chain quickly gained popularity, expanding to 74 locations across the country by 1992. Sizzler's success in Australia can be attributed to its unique service-value-quality equation, which set it apart from competitors like KFC, Pizza Hut, and McDonald's.

As Kevin Perkins noted in 1992, Sizzler's success lay in meeting the demands of the '90s consumers, who sought more value for their money. This strategic understanding of customer preferences contributed to Sizzler's peak popularity in Australia.

Challenges and Revival: Sizzler's Australian Story

However, the early 2010s brought challenges for Sizzler, with underperforming stores leading to closures. By 2017, the number of locations had dwindled to just 17, primarily in Queensland. The pandemic further exacerbated the situation, causing Sizzler to close all its Australian restaurants in November 2020.

Despite these setbacks, Sizzler's iconic presence in Australia remains strong. The brand's return in 2024, with a pop-up event hosted by Brisbane radio hosts Robin Bailey and Kip Wightman, sparked excitement among food enthusiasts. This temporary revival showcased Sizzler's enduring appeal and the potential for a successful resurgence.

Looking Ahead: Sizzler's Future in Australia

As Sizzler prepares for its official comeback, the brand's future in Australia looks promising. With the support of the Minor Hotel Group and NH Collection, Sizzler aims to expand its presence across the country. The chain's ability to adapt to different environments, whether as a hotel restaurant or a standalone site, provides flexibility and opportunities for growth.

In conclusion, Sizzler's return to Australia is a significant development in the food industry, offering a nostalgic dining experience that resonates with customers. With its affordable prices, iconic menu, and strategic partnerships, Sizzler is poised to reclaim its place as a beloved Australian restaurant chain.