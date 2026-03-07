Six Nations Highlights: France and Italy's Dominance, England's Struggle (2026)

The 2026 Six Nations kicked off with a bang, and the European mainland stole the show as France, Italy, and England secured home victories. But here's the twist: Italy and France didn't just win—they dominated, leaving England in their wake. And this is where it gets even more intriguing: a ‘thundering’ forward emerged as the individual star of the week, leaving fans and critics alike in awe. Let’s dive into the Six Nations Team of the Week, where every selection is a conversation starter and every player’s performance is under the microscope.

Six Nations Team of Round One

15. Thomas Ramos (France): The man with the golden boot and lightning speed, Ramos delivered yet another masterclass. His memorable try assist for Louis Bielle-Biarrey, coupled with nearly 100 metres gained, another try assist, and 11 points off the tee, cemented his status as a Stade Toulousain legend. Meanwhile, Wales’ Louis Rees-Zammit had his moments at Twickenham, but it wasn’t enough to overshadow Ramos’ brilliance.

14. Henry Arundell (England): Choosing the standout winger this round felt like splitting hairs. Bielle-Biarrey’s consistent excellence almost guaranteed his spot, but Arundell’s hat-trick tipped the scales in his favor—though Louis Lynagh’s Azzurri heroics and Theo Attissogbe’s all-round prowess in Paris were hard to ignore. But here’s the controversial part: was a hat-trick enough to overshadow Lynagh’s impact? Let’s debate that in the comments.

13. Nacho Brex (Italy): Predicted as the key matchup, Brex vs. Huw Jones lived up to the hype. Italy’s vice-captain was a force on both attack and defense, creating a try and leading a defensive masterclass. Nicolas Depoortere and Tommy Freeman were solid for France and England, respectively, but Brex’s performance was on another level. Controversial question: Is Brex the most underrated center in the tournament?

12. Tommaso Menoncello (Italy): Paired perfectly with Brex, Menoncello scored a brilliant try and was a defensive rock. Yoram Moefana and Fraser Dingwall were exceptional enablers for France and England, but the ‘Brexoncello’ partnership was unstoppable. Teaser: Could this duo be the key to Italy’s Six Nations success?

11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France): Is there a week this man doesn’t make our team? His opening try was pure class, and his consistency is unparalleled. Monty Ioane’s slippery runs in Rome were impressive, but Bielle-Biarrey’s impact was unmatched. Bold statement: Bielle-Biarrey is the player every team wishes they had.

10. Matthieu Jalibert (France): Jalibert’s performance was a clinic in execution. His ability to implement France’s ‘Vertical Threat’ strategy, coupled with a try and improved defense, edged out England’s George Ford—who, on another day, would’ve been a shoo-in. Thought-provoking question: Is Jalibert finally living up to his potential, or is this just the beginning?

9. Antoine Dupont (France): The Dupont-Jalibert partnership silenced the doubters in Paris. Dupont’s pace and precision were near flawless, earning him a standing ovation. England’s Alex Mitchell and Italy’s Alessandro Fusco were standout performers, but Dupont’s class was undeniable. Controversial interpretation: Is Dupont the greatest scrum-half of his generation?

The Forwards

8. Ben Earl (England): Earl’s stats speak for themselves: top carries, clean breaks, turnovers, a try, and 78 metres. Yet, some still question if he’s a ‘real eight.’ Lorenzo Cannone’s seismic performance for Italy and Anthony Jelonch’s defensive masterclass were impressive, but Earl’s impact was undeniable. Teaser: Is Earl finally getting the recognition he deserves?

7. Oscar Jegou (France): Jegou’s traditional flanker role was a breath of fresh air for Les Bleus, with 15 tackles, a turnover, and nine carries. Italy’s Manuel Zuliani and Scotland’s Rory Darge were stellar, but Jegou’s edge was razor-thin. Bold question: Are traditional flankers making a comeback?

6. Michele Lamaro (Italy): Lamaro’s passion and leadership were on full display. His fearless play and all-around excellence earned him every plaudit. England’s Guy Pepper and France’s Francois Cros were unsung heroes, but Lamaro’s impact was seismic. Controversial point: Is Lamaro the most underrated captain in the tournament?

5. Mickeal Guillard (France): Our Player of the Round, Guillard’s performance was majestic. His 16 dominant carries, 46 crucial metres, and flawless lineout work gave France their momentum. Ollie Chessum and Tadhg Beirne were unlucky, but Guillard was unstoppable. Teaser: Could Guillard be the key to France’s Six Nations dominance?

4. Niccolo Cannone (Italy): With 25 tackles, four lineout steals, and thundering breakdown work, Cannone matched his brother’s heroics. France’s Charles Ollivon was outstanding, but Cannone’s performance was too good to ignore. Bold statement: The Cannone brothers are Italy’s secret weapon.

3. Simone Ferrari (Italy): Ferrari’s performance against Scotland’s Lions-laden front row was career-defining. England’s Joe Heyes was a defensive powerhouse, but Ferrari’s dominance was unparalleled. Controversial question: Is Ferrari the most underrated prop in the tournament?

2. Giacomo Nicotera (Italy): Nicotera’s 17 tackles and scrum destruction earned him the number two shirt. Jamie George’s leadership was commendable, but Nicotera’s impact was game-changing. Teaser: Is Nicotera the best hooker in the Six Nations?

1. Danilo Fischetti (Italy): Italy’s front-row dominance was key to their victory, and Fischetti’s performance against Zander Fagerson was monstrous. Bevan Rodd’s impact off the bench for England was notable, but Fischetti was unstoppable. Thought-provoking question: Is Italy’s front row the best in the tournament?

As the Six Nations unfolds, these selections are sure to spark debate. Who do you think deserves a spot? Who was overlooked? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments!