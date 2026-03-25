Six Nations 2026: Scotland's Struggles Continue as Townsend's Future Hangs in the Balance

The Six Nations tournament of 2026 saw Scotland's struggles continue, with a disappointing performance against Italy leaving their coach, Gregor Townsend, under pressure. The match in Rome highlighted a pattern of inconsistency and a lack of clinical execution, which has become a hallmark of Townsend's reign.

Townsend's team has often struggled with uncertainty, not knowing whether they will be strong at the start or the end of games. This unpredictability has been a recurring theme, and the team's performance against Italy was no exception. The match began with a promising attacking line-out in Italy's 22, but a series of errors, including stolen balls and poor throws, led to a calamitous start.

Italy capitalized on Scotland's mistakes, scoring early through Louis Lynagh and taking a lead that they never relinquished. The conditions were challenging, but Scotland's error count was higher than Italy's, contributing to their early defeat. The team's mental fragility and profligacy were evident, with a poor ranking in terms of points gained from visits to rival 22s.

Despite some late scoring from Jack Dempsey and George Horne, Scotland's momentum was killed by their own mistakes. Townsend's decision-making, such as not bringing on additional forwards, was questioned, and the team's overall performance was deemed unacceptable.

The match ended with a sense of disappointment and a growing call for change. Townsend's contract, which runs until 2027, has been justified by the promise of a future role with Newcastle, but the need to end his reign after this Six Nations tournament is becoming increasingly apparent. The Scottish Rugby Union's decision-makers are under scrutiny, and the team's poor performance has left them with a challenging path to redemption.

With a difficult schedule ahead, including matches against England, Wales, France, and Ireland, Townsend's future hangs in the balance. The team's struggles have left them with only one win from five, and the pressure is mounting. The need for a change in leadership is becoming more urgent, and the question of whether Townsend's reign will continue beyond this tournament remains open.