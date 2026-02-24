Six Nations 2026: Ireland vs Italy Preview - Can the Azzurri Shock the World? (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling encounter as Ireland aims to bounce back from their recent setback against Italy in the Six Nations 2026!

Ireland has dominated Italy in their past five home games, but this weekend's match promises to be a tight contest. Despite Italy's impressive win over Scotland last week, Ireland is determined to leave no room for error.

"No passengers allowed!" declares Ireland's captain, Caelan Doris, emphasizing the team's commitment to leave their Parisian pain behind.

After a disappointing performance against France, Ireland's head coach, Andy Farrell, has made some bold changes. Farrell has excluded several players, including Josh van der Flier and Jacob Stockdale, and brought in fresh talent like Six Nations debutants Cormac Izuchukwu and Rob Baloucoune.

Farrell's squad meeting focused on simplifying their approach and reinforcing their team identity. Doris believes this means taking full responsibility, especially for the new players like Izuchukwu, Baloucoune, and uncapped lock Edwin Edogbo.

"It's an exciting team we've got," Doris enthuses. "The message is clear: trust yourself, enjoy the process, and take ownership. We need everyone to be fully engaged; no one can afford to be a passenger."

Farrell's strategy includes strengthening Ireland's aerial dominance by replacing wingers Stockdale and O'Brien with James Lowe and Baloucoune. Lowe, a British and Irish Lion, and Baloucoune, an in-form Ulsterman, are expected to provide the intent and direction Ireland lacked last week.

There's also anticipation around Edogbo's inclusion on the bench. Despite injury setbacks, Edogbo's performances for Munster this season have been impressive.

Doris, who will switch back to open-side flanker, has fond memories of playing against Italy. He scored two tries against the Azzurri in a World Cup warm-up game in 2023 and hopes to replicate that success.

But here's where it gets controversial...

Italy is not to be underestimated. Beyond their win over Scotland, they came close to beating Ireland last year. With threats like Tommaso Menoncello, who has been in excellent form, and a formidable forward pack, Italy is confident.

"They're not just a passionate team anymore," Doris acknowledges. "Their attack is impressive, and their defense is strong. They're willing to take risks and hit hard. Their scrum has improved, and their back three is a real threat."

And this is the part most people miss...

Italy's performance against the fearsome South African pack in November showed their ability to cause issues for even the toughest opponents.

So, who will prevail in this highly anticipated match? Will Ireland bounce back with a statement performance, or will Italy deliver one of the all-time Six Nations shocks?

Ireland: Osborne; Baloucoune, Ringrose, McCloskey, Lowe; S Prendergast, Casey; Loughman, Sheehan, Clarkson, McCarthy, Ryan, Izuchukwu, Doris (capt), Conan.

Replacements: Kelleher, O'Toole, Furlong, Edogbo, Beirne, Timoney, Gibson-Park, Crowley.

Italy: Pani; Lynagh, Marin, Menoncello, Ioane; P Garbisi, Fusco; Fischetti, Nicotera, Ferrari, N Cannone, Zambonin, Lamaro (capt), Zuliani, L Cannone.

Replacements: Di Bartolomeo, Spagnolo, Hasa, Ruzza, Favretto, Odiase, A Garbisi, Odogwu.

What do you think? Will Ireland's changes pay off, or will Italy pull off an upset? Let's discuss in the comments!