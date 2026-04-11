Six Nations 2026: France's Squad Analysis - Dupont, Jalibert, Gourgues & More (2026)

Get ready for an explosive Six Nations showdown as France, the reigning champions, gear up for their title defense! But here's the twist: it's not all smooth sailing for Les Bleus. Despite their impressive roster, including the inspirational captain Antoine Dupont, they're facing some major challenges.

The French squad is missing key players, and their preparations have been far from ideal.

Head coach Fabien Galthie has some tough decisions to make. With established stars like Gregory Alldritt, Gael Fickou, and Damian Penaud missing, the spotlight is on the newcomers. Penaud's absence is particularly notable, given his national record of 40 tries in just 59 caps. But fear not, France has some exciting young talent stepping up.

Enter Theo Attissogbe, the 21-year-old jet-heeled winger, who scored three tries in last year's Six Nations. And let's not forget Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who has an impressive 18 tries in 17 games this season.

In the midfield, Galthie has a wealth of options, including the Bordeaux duo of Yoram Moefana and Nicolas Depoortere, who will start against Ireland. Toulouse's Kalvin Gourgues is also an exciting reserve option.

But here's where it gets controversial: the absence of Alldritt, who stepped in as captain last year, has raised eyebrows. Anthony Jelonch, who hasn't started a Six Nations game in three years, will profit from this.

Prop issues are also a concern for France. Galthie is without veteran prop Uini Atonio, who retired due to a heart problem, and lock Thibaud Flament, who's missing due to his wife's fertility treatment. Dorian Aldegheri steps in, but with limited Six Nations experience.

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French rugby expert Paul Eddison highlights this as a potential weak spot: "France has an issue at prop, especially at tight-head. Teams may look to exploit this."

And this is the part most people miss: the Jalibert-Dupont axis. With Romain Ntamack injured, Galthie has paired Dupont with Matthieu Jalibert at fly-half. It's a partnership that has faced obstacles due to Dupont's Olympic commitments and injuries.

Eddison says, "Jalibert is ridiculously talented, but he and Galthie haven't always seen eye to eye. Getting the best out of both players together has been a question in France."

But there's hope. Dupont's all-round game should complement Jalibert, and ensuring Jalibert gets plenty of ball in hand could be the key to their success.

Players to watch:

- Kalvin Gourgues, the 20-year-old Toulouse center, has scored eight tries in 14 games and is primed for the big stage.

- Lenni Nouchi, the 22-year-old back row, has impressed with his 68 Montpellier appearances and is ready to make an impact.

- Nicolas Depoortere, another star from the Under-20s, has been on fire with 14 tries in 18 games this season.

So, as France prepares for their enthralling rivalry with Ireland, will they overcome these challenges and defend their title? The stage is set, and the drama is building. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments!