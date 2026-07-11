Six Nations 2026: Antoine Dupont's Revenge? France vs Ireland Preview (2026)

Six Nations 2026: Antoine Dupont's Revenge Quest Against Ireland

Former Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray predicts a fired-up Antoine Dupont will be out to prove a point against Ireland on Thursday, fueled by last year's injury setback.

Dupont's knee injury, sustained when Tadhg Beirne fell on his leg during a ruck in their 47-27 win at the Aviva Stadium, kept him sidelined for eight months. Now, he's set to make his first Test appearance in 11 months, facing Ireland in Paris.

Murray acknowledges Dupont's immense talent, saying, "Everyone knows what he's capable of." But the injury against Ireland last year lingers in Dupont's mind, providing him with a unique motivation.

Andy Farrell's Ireland team, announced on Tuesday, features several changes due to injuries and form slumps. Prop Jeremy Loughman returns after two years, and Jacob Stockdale takes James Lowe's spot on the left wing.

The starting team lacks James Ryan and Tadhg Furlong, with Cian Prendergast stepping in for Ryan Baird. Murray is excited about Loughman and Stockdale's inclusion, hoping they rise to the occasion.

Despite the challenges, Murray believes Ireland can win. He emphasizes the importance of a complete performance, focusing on lineouts, scrums, and overall execution.

"I think Ireland can win this game," Murray states. "It's a big moment if they do, but I'm not counting anyone out. The public wants to see a strong performance, and that's what we aim for."

Six Nations 2026: Antoine Dupont's Revenge? France vs Ireland Preview (2026)

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