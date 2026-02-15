Six Nations 2023: Ireland's New Players to Watch | Rugby Union (2026)

The Six Nations is a golden opportunity for Ireland to introduce fresh talent and shake things up!

After a festive season filled with intense interprovincial derbies, European rugby is back, and with it, a chance to revolutionize Ireland's squad.

Our top players have been on a grueling journey, mentally and physically, following last year's British and Irish Lions tour and the international window. It's understandable that they need a break, but the reality is, they haven't had one.

The game never stops, and while some players are resting, others are fighting for their spots. It's a delicate balance, and it's easy to see why some might feel they're not at their peak.

Here's where it gets controversial... Should Ireland use the Six Nations as a platform to blood new players? Absolutely! It's a chance to inject energy and potential into the team, especially considering the aging nature of the current squad.

The interprovincial games have been crucial for coaches to assess talent, but they're just one piece of the puzzle. European action is where the real test lies, and it could work against teams like Connacht and Ulster.

Competing in the second tier might not provide the ideal environment for player assessment, but playing against top teams like La Rochelle, as Leinster will, offers a more convincing showcase of talent.

And this is the part most people miss... The Champions Cup games are a natural progression towards the intensity of a Test match. They provide the physicality, defensive challenges, and breakdown intensity that the Challenge Cup games lack.

Players like Charlie Tector and Joshua Kenny could use these games to prove their worth and earn a spot in Farrell's squad. It might not guarantee them a place in the matchday squad just yet, but it sets them up for the latter half of the World Cup cycle.

Ulster, in particular, has a wealth of talent bubbling under the surface. Players like Bryn Ward, Jude Postlethwaite, and David McCann are patiently waiting for their chance to shine.

Leinster, too, has been quietly introducing new faces, with Kenny and Tector making significant impacts. Guys like Diarmuid Mangan and Fintan Gunne have also been impressing.

The solution to Ireland's speed issue in the back three might just be within these two squads. Hugo Keenan's return brings experience, but it's the athleticism of Zac Ward and Joshua Kenny that Ireland craves.

So, who's the wildcard? Robert Baloucoune has the pace, athleticism, and experience that could be a game-changer for Ireland. Ulster's interprovincial form could be their ticket to Farrell's attention.

Munster, despite mixed results, has players like Calvin Nash and Edwin Edogbo fighting for their spots. Brian Gleeson's return and Dan Kelly's potential add to their case.

Connacht's form might hinder their squad's progress, but players like Ben Murphy and Matthew Devine could still make an impact.

The rest of the selection will likely come from the tried and trusted, with Leinster's Tommy O'Brien leading the way in recent form.

European games will provide further clarity, and players have the power to influence national squad selection.

It's time for Ireland to embrace change and unleash the budding talents waiting in the wings. What do you think? Should Ireland take the plunge and blood these new players? Let's discuss in the comments!