Six House Republicans defy Trump to block his Canada tariffs (2026)

A bold move by six House Republicans has sparked controversy and divided opinions. In a surprising turn of events, these Republicans chose to defy President Donald Trump's tariff policies, sending a clear message that they won't blindly follow his lead.

This vote, which GOP leaders tried desperately to prevent, is a rare instance of dissent within the party. It showcases a growing concern among some Republicans about Trump's trade war tactics, which have caused unease even among his most loyal supporters in Congress.

But here's where it gets controversial: these Republicans, along with Democrats, voted to effectively repeal Trump's tariffs on Canada. This move has opened a can of worms, as Democrats now have the power to force more votes on tariffs, including those imposed on Mexico and the so-called 'liberation day' tariffs.

Speaker Mike Johnson, despite claiming that Trump wasn't upset about the vote, faced a different reality. Trump's post on Truth Social made his stance clear: any Republican voting against tariffs would face consequences, including in primary elections.

The six Republicans who took this bold step were Reps. Thomas Massie, Don Bacon, Kevin Kiley, Jeff Hurd, Brian Fitzpatrick, and Dan Newhouse. Earlier, Bacon had hinted that up to 30 Republicans might join him, but as pressure mounted, the number fell short of expectations.

Newhouse, when asked about Trump's warning, stood his ground, saying he had to do what was best for his district.

The Senate has already passed a similar measure, and if both chambers agree, Trump could veto it. However, the House didn't secure enough votes to override such a veto.

For some Republicans, this vote wasn't just about tariffs; it was about reclaiming Congress's authority, which has been eroded in recent months. Bacon, an outspoken free-trade advocate, believes Congress, not the White House, should decide on tariffs.

"He needs to know we're not a rubberstamp," Bacon said, adding that many Republicans share his views but are hesitant to speak out.

This story highlights a divided Republican Party, with some members willing to challenge Trump's policies, while others remain silent, caught between a rock and a hard place.

What do you think? Is this a necessary step to reassert Congress's power, or a risky move that could have political consequences? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!