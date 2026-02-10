SIU Hearing Postponed: Race-Based Comments Alleged in Ontario Police Watchdog (2026)

A shocking development has unfolded in a case involving alleged racial comments made by a senior manager at Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU). The hearing, which was meant to shed light on these disturbing allegations, has been postponed due to a no-show witness, causing frustration and concern for all parties involved.

The absence of this key witness, an employee of the SIU, has delayed the process and left many questions unanswered. This delay is particularly concerning for the family of Moses Erhirhie, a victim of a police shooting, who were hoping to gain a better understanding of the allegations and the events surrounding their loved one's case.

But here's where it gets controversial... The complainant alleges that the senior manager made highly offensive and racially charged comments about Erhirhie and other colleagues. These comments, if proven true, would be a serious breach of conduct and could have far-reaching implications.

According to the complainant, the manager referred to Erhirhie as a "black drug dealer who had it coming," and made derogatory remarks about the tattoos of a black investigator and an indigenous colleague. These allegations are deeply disturbing and highlight the need for a thorough investigation.

The SIU, however, denies these claims, stating that they take discrimination allegations seriously and that the senior manager had no involvement in the Erhirhie case. They further emphasize that the case was decided through a multi-step process.

And this is the part most people miss... Employment lawyer Muneeza Sheikh highlights the importance of an employer's response to such complaints. In most cases, employers should conduct internal investigations and provide support to affected employees. The goal is to create a safe and non-toxic work environment, especially for vulnerable individuals.

Given the SIU's mandate to investigate police violence, often involving people of color, the need for a transparent and thorough process is even more critical.

The hearing's adjudicator, Rishi Bandu, expressed frustration over the delay, stating that the case has been ongoing for two years without significant progress. He urged both parties to resolve outstanding issues and ensure a smoother process for the next hearing, scheduled for April 7.

Meanwhile, the Erhirhie family is challenging the SIU's decision not to charge the officer involved in the shooting of Moses Erhirhie. Videos obtained by CTV News show the incident from multiple angles, raising questions about the officer's actions and the lack of clarity surrounding the initial stop.

The SIU's investigation cleared the officer, stating that he was justified in shooting due to fear for his life. However, the family and their legal team are seeking justice and a thorough examination of the events leading up to Erhirhie's death.

This case highlights the complex issues surrounding police accountability, racial bias, and the need for transparent investigations. It remains to be seen how the upcoming hearing will unfold and whether justice will be served.

