Sir Keir Starmer's China Visit: Trade Deals, UK-China Relations, and Controversy (2026)

The world of politics is a whirlwind of events, and the latest headlines are no exception. From China to Iran, the UK to France, and even the price of an engagement ring, here's a round-up of the top stories making headlines today. But here's where it gets controversial... Sir Keir Starmer's visit to China has sparked a range of opinions. While some see it as a step towards healing ties and building a more sophisticated relationship, others are critical of the deals announced. The Times highlights the potential for trade benefits, but The Daily Mail asks, 'Is that it?'. The Guardian suggests a 'reset' in relations has opened the door for President Xi to visit the UK. The i Paper reports on the UK's plan to deport asylum seekers to Syria, a move that has raised concerns about safety. The Telegraph highlights a revolt over cancelled elections, with councillors resigning and forcing by-elections. The Times also reports on the EU's decision to proscribe Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, a move that could have significant implications for the region. The Sun notes a lighthearted story about an engagement ring for 96p, prompting the question, 'Will you marry me?'. These stories showcase the diverse range of issues that are shaping the political landscape. From international relations to domestic policies, and even the price of a cucumber, these headlines offer a snapshot of the day's most important news. So, what do you think? Do you agree with the decisions made by our leaders? Or do you have a different perspective? Share your thoughts in the comments below.