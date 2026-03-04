Singer's Sorcerer: A Retro-Inspired Porsche 911 Turbo (2026)

The Porsche 911 Turbo is a legendary car, but what if it could be even more extraordinary? Enter Singer Vehicle Design, a company that has mastered the art of enhancing classic Porsches. Their latest masterpiece, the Singer 911 Turbo, is a stunning example of automotive craftsmanship, pushing the boundaries of what's possible with this iconic model.

For years, Singer has been renowned for transforming the classic 964-generation Porsche 911 into a retro masterpiece. Their 'Classic' models were a hit, but the new DLS Turbo lineup takes it to another level. This new iteration pays homage to the 934/5, a dominant force in the 1977 Trans-Am season.

And here's where it gets personal... This particular car, nicknamed 'Sorcerer' by its owner, showcases a unique blend of style and performance. The exterior boasts a striking Fantasia Blue paint job, complemented by Champagne-colored wheels. But it's not just about looks; the Sorcerer has been upgraded with a massive front bumper, splitter, rear wing, and diffuser, ensuring it's a force to be reckoned with on the track.

Step inside, and you'll find a luxurious cabin. The Pebble Grey leather upholstery and Pearl Grey Alcantara seats provide a sophisticated contrast, with Champagne piping adding a touch of elegance. The interior also features 'floating' gauges, a nod to the car's vintage roots, alongside modern amenities like navigation and phone connectivity.

But the real magic lies under the hood. Singer has equipped this 911 with a 3.8-liter flat-six twin-turbocharged engine, a powerhouse capable of over 522kW and 750Nm of torque. That's right, it rivals the performance of the current 911 Turbo S hybrid! But in a twist, the DLS Turbo sends power exclusively to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission, offering a pure driving experience.

Controversial choice? Perhaps, but Singer has ensured safety with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and CCM-R carbon ceramic brakes. They've also included the latest generation ABS, traction control, and electronic stability control, developed in partnership with Bosch. With five driving modes, the DLS Turbo is ready for any road or track condition.

Singer's founder, Rob Dickinson, sums it up perfectly: "The DLS Turbo is a celebration of the 911's evolution..." It's a collaboration between Singer and car enthusiasts worldwide, and the Sorcerer is a testament to their ambition. But is this the ultimate Porsche 911 Turbo? Share your thoughts in the comments below!