A chilling murder mystery unfolds, and a rising star is caught in its web. Singer D4vd, an up-and-coming artist, has been named as the target of a grand jury investigation into the gruesome murder of a young girl.

In a shocking revelation, court filings unsealed just 3 hours ago exposed that D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is under scrutiny for the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The case has taken a dramatic turn as the singer's family, including his father Dawud Burke, become entangled in the legal proceedings.

The investigation began with a grisly discovery in September 2025, when Celeste's decomposed remains were found in a cadaver bag in D4vd's Tesla car. The car was registered to his address in Texas, and the singer was on tour at the time. But here's where the plot thickens: the singer's family, who were summoned to testify, are fighting back.

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Dawud Burke argued that the summons violated their rights, as the California court's notice had redacted information. The family's lawyer claimed they were being compelled to travel across the country without knowing the full extent of the case. And this is the part that raises questions: why was the information redacted, and what does it imply?

As the investigation continues, the Los Angeles Police Department has been tight-lipped, with the grand jury proceedings remaining secret. The medical examiner's office is also under a security hold, unable to release details about the victim's death. But why the secrecy? Is it a standard procedure, or is there more to uncover?

The case has sparked intense interest online, with internet sleuths dissecting every detail. As the investigation unfolds, the public is left with more questions than answers. Is D4vd truly a suspect, or is there an untold story? The controversy lies in the balance between the singer's privacy and the public's right to know.

What do you think? Should the court reveal more details, or is the current level of secrecy justified? The debate is open, and your voice matters in this intriguing legal saga.