Singapore U-Save & S&CC Rebates 2026: What You Need to Know | Up to S$760 in Savings! (2026)

Attention, Singapore! Over 950,000 households are about to receive some much-needed financial relief. But here's the catch: this is the last quarterly payout for 2025. So, let's dive into the details and explore how this initiative aims to ease the burden of rising living costs.

A Helping Hand for Singaporeans

In a move to support residents, the government is distributing rebates to HDB flat owners. These rebates, known as U-Save and S&CC (Service and Conservancy Charges), are part of the Assurance Package and the permanent GST Voucher scheme. The goal? To help households manage the increased costs of utilities and housing maintenance.

Rebates to Ease the Burden

Eligible households can expect a boost of up to S$190 in U-Save rebates, with the amount varying based on the type of HDB flat. Additionally, they will receive up to half a month's worth of S&CC rebates. The best part? No action is required from the households; the rebates will be directly credited to their respective accounts.

The U-Save rebates will be automatically applied to utility accounts with SP Services, ensuring a seamless reduction in utility expenses. Similarly, the S&CC rebates will be credited to S&CC accounts held with town councils, providing a direct benefit for housing estate upkeep.

A Year-Long Support System

Throughout the financial year of 2025, eligible households have benefited from these rebates. In total, they will have received up to S$760 in U-Save rebates and up to 3.5 months' worth of S&CC rebates. This initiative has been a consistent source of support, helping households navigate the challenges of rising costs.

And this is the part most people miss: these rebates are a crucial component of the government's strategy to ensure the well-being of its residents. It's a proactive approach to address the impact of inflation and rising expenses.

So, what do you think? Is this a step in the right direction for Singapore? Share your thoughts and let's discuss the impact of such initiatives on our community!