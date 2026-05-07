Singapore's Tourism Transformation: Revitalizing Sentosa and Orchard Road (2026)

Singapore's Minister of State for the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Alvin Tan, has announced plans to revamp key tourism areas, including Sentosa and Orchard Road, to enhance the country's appeal to international visitors. Tan emphasized the importance of maintaining Singapore's allure for global tourists, which is crucial for supporting local businesses amid economic uncertainties. The strategy involves expanding into new markets and segments to boost tourism revenue and creating unique, engaging experiences for visitors. In 2025, Singapore witnessed significant progress with major events like Lady Gaga's concert and the opening of new attractions such as Rainforest Wild and Illumination's Minion Land. The country expects to welcome between 17 and 18 million international visitors this year, generating approximately $31 to $32.5 billion in tourism receipts. To sustain this momentum, Tan highlighted the need to strengthen the 'stage, people, and show' of Singapore's tourism industry. Sentosa, a key redevelopment area, is set to undergo significant changes with the first phase of the Greater Sentosa Master Plan already underway. This plan, previously known as the Sentosa-Brani Master Plan, includes adding a new transport hub to connect Sentosa and Brani, as well as improving connectivity through the replacement of the Sentosa Express. Additionally, plans are in place to rejuvenate the beaches and enhance coastal protection. Tan also mentioned the creation of new icons like the Imbiah Canopy, which will serve as a beacon atop Mount Imbiah, guiding visitors to heritage buildings and nature trails. More details about the Greater Sentosa Master Plan are expected later this year. Regarding Orchard Road, Tan announced that Emerald Hill will be part of the refresh. A tender will be launched in the coming months to transform the former Singapore Chinese Girls' School site into a mixed-use development featuring unique hotel concepts, lifestyle offerings, and community and public spaces. The Grange Road Event Space is also on track for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026, providing a 3,000-capacity venue for international touring acts and local artistes. To solidify Singapore's position as a leading cruise hub in Asia, cruise infrastructure will be enhanced, with the Marina Bay Cruise Centre increasing its capacity from 6,800 to 11,700 passengers last October. This upgrade allows for the simultaneous berthing of two large cruise ships, welcoming more cruise lines such as Disney Adventure, which will embark on its maiden voyage from Singapore later this week. Beyond tourist districts, Singapore is developing the Woodlands Gateway district, a mixed-use area near the upcoming RTS Link station. The district will span up to 35 hectares, featuring a transport hub connected to the RTS Link and Woodlands North MRT stations, along with commercial and lifestyle amenities for commuters, residents, and workers in the Woodlands North area. Given its proximity to the RTS Link, the district will also provide flexible industrial spaces for firms with manufacturing facilities in Johor and regional headquarters in Singapore. The first phase is expected to be completed around 2030, with subsequent phases developed progressively based on business demand and needs.
Singapore's Tourism Transformation: Revitalizing Sentosa and Orchard Road (2026)
References
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- https://www.asiaone.com/singapore/sentosa-orchard-road-redeveloped-boost-appeal-international-visitors-alvin-tan
- https://aviationa2z.com/index.php/2026/02/17/qantas-reverses-decision-after-passenger-hit-by-mid-taxi-vomit-incident-wins-full-refund/
- https://www.rte.ie/news/ulster/2026/0216/1558676-belfast-assembly-rooms/
- https://www.perthnow.com.au/lifestyle/travel/from-surf-breaks-to-outback-pubs-big-aussie-review-gives-travellers-the-chance-to-travel-australia-for-a-year-c-21655772
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c98gel6jx8go
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