Singapore's Monetary Policy: Why No Changes Expected Despite Strong Growth? (2026)

In a world where economic stability is paramount, Singapore's approach to its monetary policy stands out. As we look ahead to the upcoming review, it's widely anticipated that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will choose to maintain its current monetary policy framework. This decision is largely supported by robust demand for semiconductor exports and a reassuring control over inflation.

According to a recent survey conducted by Reuters, 15 out of 16 analysts predict that MAS will refrain from altering its monetary stance during this week's assessment. Last year, the central bank opted to keep its policy settings unchanged in both July and October after making adjustments earlier in January and April due to economic pressures stemming from trade tensions.

But why is this significant? The economic growth of Singapore has shown remarkable resilience, with the GDP rising by 4.8% in 2025. This performance not only surpassed the government's forecast of around 4.0% made in November but also exceeded an earlier estimate of a mere 1.5% to 2.5%. Such growth figures indicate a strong underlying economy, bolstered largely by the technology sector, particularly in semiconductors.

The December reading for the electronics purchasing managers' index stood at a healthy 50.9, suggesting that the tech industry continues to thrive. Economist Intelligence Unit’s analyst, Tay Qi Hang, specifically pointed out that growing demand related to artificial intelligence and increasing prices for memory chips are likely to sustain the momentum of the semiconductor industry in the months to come.

"This robust performance in the fourth quarter of 2025, combined with stable core inflation just above 1% in November, lessens any immediate pressures to alter our monetary policy," noted Tay Qi Hang. This sentiment is echoed by Standard Chartered’s chief economist Edward Lee, who emphasized that with inflation under control, there is no pressing need for action in the near term.

See Also Mortgage Rates Update: What You Need to Know

However, the landscape might shift in the upcoming April review. Lee anticipates that MAS may tighten its monetary policy as inflation trends begin to stabilize and trade uncertainties diminish.

Conversely, a report from economists at Bank of America suggests that MAS could potentially tighten its policies as early as this Thursday. They highlighted recent data indicating signs of strengthening inflation following December's reports, which were released concurrently with their analysis. They propose that MAS might increase its core inflation forecast range for 2026 by 50 basis points, adjusting it to 1% to 2%, up from the previous range of 0.5% to 1.5%. This adjustment comes in light of rising costs in travel and various other sectors, which offset declines in raw food and beverage prices.

It's worth noting that MAS employs a unique method of managing monetary conditions by allowing the Singapore dollar to fluctuate against the currencies of its primary trading partners within a set, undisclosed band known as the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER). Adjustments can be made through three mechanisms: the slope, mid-point, and width of this band.

Looking beyond Singapore, major global central banks appear poised to maintain steady interest rates for the foreseeable future, despite ongoing concerns about the independence of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Recent comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell indicate a cautious approach, as the central bank reduced rates by 25 basis points in December but signaled a pause while awaiting more clarity on employment figures and economic conditions.

As President Trump has frequently criticized Powell for not implementing more aggressive rate cuts, the dynamics in the U.S. remain complex. Additionally, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane has stated that no discussions regarding rate changes will occur in the near term if economic conditions remain stable.

In conclusion, as Singapore prepares for its monetary policy review, the focus remains on how external factors and domestic growth will influence potential decisions. Will they tighten policy sooner than expected, or will they maintain the status quo for a little longer? This is a pivotal moment that many will be watching closely.