Singapore's Career Bridges: Supporting Workers in the Age of AI and Automation (2026)

In the rapidly evolving landscape of Singapore's economy, the future of work is a topic that demands our attention. The recent Economic Strategy Review (ESR) recommendations highlight a crucial aspect: the need to support workers facing disruption from artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and changing cost structures. The focus is on providing 'career bridges' to help these workers transition into more resilient occupations, ensuring they can thrive in a rapidly changing job market.

The ESR's approach is proactive, aiming to develop workforce transition plans before large-scale displacement occurs. This strategy prioritizes areas with acute disruption pressures and leverages industry partnerships to support the effort. By doing so, Singapore aims to strengthen its career transition system and enhance worker support, making it more integrated and anticipatory.

One of the key challenges is the impact of AI on various sectors. While AI can augment certain jobs, it also poses a risk of displacement. The ESR emphasizes the importance of monitoring AI's effects on workers and adjusting policies accordingly. This includes supporting professionals, managers, and executives (PMEs) who are increasingly affected by restructuring and may face longer job search periods.

The ESR's recommendations include expanding the coverage of schemes like the SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support Scheme to include more PMEs. It also suggests exploring ways to support workers experiencing income reductions during career transitions. Additionally, the ESR encourages earlier intervention in retrenchment support, working closely with tripartite partners to shorten mandatory notification timelines and promote advance notifications.

The Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) welcomes these recommendations, recognizing the inevitability of restructuring as businesses transform. The union, NTUC, is committed to translating the ESR's directional shifts into tangible improvements for workers, ensuring a smoother transition in a faster-changing economy.

A notable example of this proactive approach is the DBS Bank's integration of AI into its operations. The bank has equipped its employees with foundational AI understanding and is reskilling them into new roles, such as AI agent monitoring managers and generative AI evaluators. This demonstrates how AI can create new opportunities while maintaining human capabilities like judgment, interaction, and trust.

Furthermore, the ESR emphasizes the importance of lifelong learning and empowering workers to take charge of their careers. This includes expanding funding for post-graduate programs and scaling up modular and stackable pathways, allowing workers to build skills progressively and remain employed. The Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) offers a pathway that breaks down degree programs into micro-credentials, enabling working adults like Michael Leow to pursue higher education while balancing their professional and family commitments.

In conclusion, Singapore's approach to workforce transition and worker support is a testament to its commitment to a future-ready economy. By proactively addressing the challenges of disruption and AI, the ESR recommendations aim to create a more resilient and adaptable workforce. As the job market continues to evolve, these initiatives will play a crucial role in ensuring that Singaporeans can navigate career transitions effectively and remain competitive in a rapidly changing world.