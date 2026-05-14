Simone Biles and Suni Lee: From Olympic Gold to NFL Photographers (2026)

Picture this: Olympic gymnastics superstars Simone Biles and Suni Lee stepping away from the vault and pommel horse to capture the high-stakes drama of NFL games through the lens of a camera. It's an unexpected twist that not only showcases their versatility but also sparks excitement about the blend of athleticism and artistry. But here's where it gets controversial – is this a genuine passion project, or just smart marketing? Let's dive in and explore how these champions made headlines with their photography skills on December 29, 2025.

This week, gold medal-winning gymnast Sunisa 'Suni' Lee traded her usual routines for the world of sports photography, focusing her lens on her hometown team, the Minnesota Vikings, during their intense matchup against the Detroit Lions on Christmas Day. As the NFL highlighted on its social media platforms, Lee was equipped with the cutting-edge Sony Alpha a9 III camera, a device renowned for its lightning-fast autofocus and ability to freeze motion at incredible speeds – perfect for capturing the blur of football action without missing a beat. Paired with high-quality G Master lenses, she didn't just document the game; she also immortalized the halftime entertainment, which featured rapper Snoop Dogg alongside country singer Lainey Wilson, DJ Huntrix, and the operatic talents of father-and-son duo Andrea and Matteo Bocelli.

Just a few days later, Lee's fellow Olympic teammate and seven-time gold medalist Simone Biles took up the challenge, wielding the advanced Sony a7R V camera to shoot the Sunday Night Football clash between the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California. This model, celebrated for its stunning resolution and versatility in various shooting conditions, allowed her to produce detailed images that rival professional work. Not surprisingly, much of Biles' attention was devoted to photographing her husband, Jonathan Owens, the Bears' safety, highlighting the personal touch in her assignment.

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Now, let's address the elephant in the room: There's undoubtedly a promotional angle here, as the NFL thrives on such buzzworthy collaborations to boost visibility. It's all part of the business, after all. However, setting aside any skepticism, it's genuinely inspiring to see celebrities like Biles and Lee embrace photography. It could motivate everyday fans to pick up a camera themselves and discover a new hobby. Plus, consider this – athletes who've been in the spotlight as much as these gymnasts might offer a fresh, insider's viewpoint to sports photography, one that's shaped by their own experiences of competition and precision.

And this is the part most people miss: Biles and Lee aren't pioneers in this crossover; they're part of a growing trend of athletes turning to photography. Take MLB legends Ken Griffey Jr. and Randy Johnson, both Hall of Famers who've passionately documented events like the Masters Tournament at Augusta, showcasing how their on-field grit translates to behind-the-scenes creativity. Similarly, former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, a Hall of Fame talent, embraced photography even before hanging up his cleats, capturing intimate family portraits and proving that the competitive spirit of sports can fuel artistic pursuits. Sports photography is a fiercely contested arena, demanding quick reflexes and strategic thinking – qualities that these athletes already excel in from their playing days.

In a world where opinions on athlete endorsements can range from enthusiastic support to outright cynicism, this story begs the question: Does blending sports icons with professional tools like Sony cameras elevate the art, or does it dilute the purity of photography as a non-celebrity craft? What if we consider the counterpoint that such collaborations actually democratize the field, making it more accessible and fun for newcomers? I'd love to hear your take – do you see this as a positive step forward, or a potential over-commercialization? Is there a line between authentic passion and publicity stunts? Drop your thoughts in the comments below; let's get a discussion going!

Image credits: NFL

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