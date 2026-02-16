Simon Lambert to Lead King's Lynn Young Stars in National Development League (2026)

A New Era for King's Lynn's Young Stars: Unlocking Potential with Simon Lambert

The King's Lynn Young Stars are set to embark on an exciting journey with the appointment of Simon Lambert as their captain and rider-coach.

In a move that has sparked intrigue and anticipation, King's Lynn has signed the seasoned veteran, Simon Lambert, to lead their National Development League team. Lambert, with a rich history in speedway racing, is no stranger to the Adrian Flux Arena, having earned a Testimonial there earlier in his career. Last season, he successfully managed the Steelers in the NDL, solidifying his reputation as a leader and mentor.

But here's where it gets controversial... Lambert's role extends beyond mere management. He is set to take on the crucial No.1 berth, a position that carries immense responsibility. As the team's captain, Lambert will not only be expected to deliver big points but also to mentor and guide the rest of the side. A tall order, indeed!

Jason Pipe, the team manager, shared his thoughts on this appointment, saying, "I've known Simon for over two decades, and I've witnessed his dedication and passion firsthand. He's always been a team player, eager to help his teammates improve. I've made it clear to Simon that I don't want him to feel pressured to score big points. Instead, I need him to focus on mentoring and supporting the younger riders."

However, Pipe added with a smile, "Knowing Simon, he's going to give it his all and aim for maximum points every meeting. That's just the competitive spirit we love about him!"

And this is the part most people miss... Lambert's appointment is not just about his racing prowess. It's about his ability to inspire and nurture the next generation of speedway stars. With his wealth of experience, Lambert will be a guiding light for the Young Stars, helping them unlock their full potential.

"Simon will be an invaluable asset to our team," Pipe continued. "His knowledge and expertise will benefit every rider. I can't wait for the team to come together and see the positive impact he'll have."

So, what do you think? Is Lambert's dual role as captain and mentor a brilliant strategy, or does it put too much pressure on one individual? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below! Remember, speedway is not just about the race; it's about the journey and the people who make it happen.

