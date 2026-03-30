Simon Harris: Prudence or Populism? Managing Ireland's Economic Boom (2026)

The future of Ireland's economy hangs in the balance as Simon Harris, the Minister for Finance, faces a critical decision: will he choose prudence or populism?

Harris has been in the hot seat for almost two months, stepping into the role left by Paschal Donohoe, who took on a senior position at the World Bank. His tenure as Minister for Finance is set to last until November 2027, when he is slated to become Taoiseach under the Coalition's Programme for Government.

The economy is predicted to thrive over the next two years, but predictions can be unreliable. This week's impressive Exchequer Returns for 2025 highlight the challenge Harris and Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers must navigate.

Ireland is experiencing a cash influx, yet many citizens don't feel the benefits due to the higher cost of living. For a politician like Harris, it might be tempting to take a populist approach and approve expenditure plans proposed by other ministers.

Unemployment remains low, inflation appears to be easing, and the threat of substantial US tariffs on Ireland's pharma and computer chip exports has diminished. While most tax categories collected by the State have increased, money paid by multinationals surged by 17% last year, reaching an impressive €33 billion in 2025.

Harris highlighted that corporation tax accounts for about a third of all revenues collected by the State. Based on Ireland's recent economic growth figures, an early indicator, corporation tax is expected to rise significantly this year.

The Department of Finance estimates that approximately half of this revenue is related to activity in Ireland, meaning the rest could suddenly disappear. Department officials have published scenarios illustrating the potential impact on Ireland's economy if this flow of money were to cease. If corporation tax receipts fell, Ireland could face a €14 billion deficit by 2030.

Civil servants on Merrion Street remember the financial crisis nightmare, when massive spending cuts were implemented alongside tax hikes to stabilize public finances.

Seamus Coffey, the chairman of the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, is a vocal critic of the Government's excessive reliance on corporation tax. He argues that despite the surge in money from multinationals, the proportion of corporation tax being saved is declining.

The Government has established two long-term funds, into which €24 billion will have been saved by the end of this year.

At a packed press conference this week, Harris was asked about Coffey's criticism. He responded by stating that, in addition to saving money in the two funds, the Government plans to run surpluses and invest in infrastructure. This is a sound strategy, as spending on infrastructure is desperately needed, and surpluses are beneficial.

However, the problem lies in the past, where the largest increase in spending has been on current expenditure, such as wages. Between 2019 and 2024, current expenditure rose from €60 billion to €89 billion, while capital spending increased from €7 billion to €15 billion.

This week, Harris also ruled out investing more in the State's two long-term funds, despite having the means to do so.

The most significant concern is that the Government is not exercising sufficient discipline regarding public finances. Over recent years, expenditure has exceeded spending ceilings announced in the Budget.

Last year, the Government promised a fresh start, but the Coalition has already exceeded its expenditure ceiling, published just three months ago in the Budget, with an overrun of €4 billion.

Last month, the Government released its Medium Term Fiscal Plan, as required by the EU, effectively tying Ireland to spending limits. However, the Coalition's plans include extraordinary spending increases, with a 7% rise in 2026 and 6.5% in 2027.

These are the second-highest increases in expenditure in the EU and more than double the expenditure of similar-sized countries.

Harris's role is to safeguard public finances to ensure they can withstand any economic shocks. With less than two years left in his term and the money influx showing no signs of slowing, it will be politically tempting for him to talk about prudence while doing little to curb massive spending increases.

But here's where it gets controversial: is Harris prioritizing short-term political gains over long-term economic stability? And this is the part most people miss: the impact of these decisions on Ireland's future.

What do you think? Is Harris making the right choices, or is he risking Ireland's economic future for short-term popularity? Share your thoughts in the comments; let's spark a discussion!