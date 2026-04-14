Silver's Recent Pullback: What's Causing the Dip? (2026)

Silver's recent pullback has left many investors wondering if the rally has lost its momentum. After an impressive run, silver cooled down from its 4-week high of $95.23 per ounce. Currently trading at $89.87, it's still an incredible 180% gain over the last year! But here's where it gets controversial...

The Shift in Investor Focus

As tensions rise in the Middle East, oil prices have surged. Brent crude is approaching $79, and West Texas Intermediate has surpassed $71. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil shipping route, is now a hotbed of conflict. This has shifted investor attention and capital from silver to oil, as fears of supply disruptions drive money into energy markets.

Industrial Demand and Global Growth

Silver's performance is also tied to industrial demand. If concerns about global growth intensify, demand expectations for silver could soften. However, silver's long-term outlook remains positive, supported by strong investment demand and central bank buying. It's still trading well above 2025 levels, and technical support around the $80-$85 range is an area to watch.

The Impact of US Data and the Dollar

Recent US economic data has added to the mix. Stronger-than-expected manufacturing price readings and rising bond yields have strengthened the dollar, putting pressure on precious metals. This short-term pullback after silver's rally is a result of these factors.

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The Long-Term View

Despite the recent weakness, silver's long-term uptrend is powerful. The rally is driven by firm investment demand and steady industrial use. If you're looking for exposure without physical bullion, the Global X Metal Securities Australia Ltd (ASX: ETPMAG) is an option. Its exchange-traded product provides access to physical silver and has closely tracked silver's price movements.

Silver's Future

In the short term, silver may remain volatile as markets react to Middle East tensions and shifting US interest rate expectations. If oil continues to dominate and bond yields rise, silver may struggle to reach recent highs. However, any escalation in geopolitical tensions or softer economic data could boost demand for precious metals again.

So, what's your take on silver's future? Do you think it will continue its upward trajectory, or has the rally lost steam? Share your thoughts in the comments!